Here Are 5 Reasons To Start Your Christmas Shopping Now

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Global supply chain delays might prove to be the biggest Grinch this holiday season. Stores are urging people to begin shopping now to avoid delays, and some are taking that advice. We’re not even past Halloween, yet retailers are already warning customers about holiday gift shortages. They say the threat of supply chain bottlenecks is no trick. “This year, it’s true, you really should start shopping now if you can,” said Liz Pollack, of the Cross County Center in Yonkers. Clogged ports, labor shortages and higher demand are impacting shipments of toys, electronics, apparel and more. At Cross County Shopping Center,...

BRONXVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO