CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellefontaine, OH

Benjamin Logan and Bellefontaine Victorious in Volleyball Games

peakofohio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Benjamin Logan JV black volleyball team defeated West Liberty-Salem in straight sets last night. Scores from the match were 25-13 and 25-10. Their record improves to 19-1 overall. Madelyn Harmon dished out 10 assists to go along with 16 points and 4 aces. Makayla Williamson led all hitters with 6 kills and added 6 points serving with 2 aces. Lexi Archer handed out 7 assists and added 2 kills. Lauren Hemmelgarn put away 2 kills and added 4 points serving. Brooks Myers came up with 9 digs and Bailee Stover added 6 digs. Skylar Miracle tallied 2 kills and added 1 solo block. The JV Gold Raiders beat the Tigers in straight sets 25-20 and 25-17 and improve their record to 8-3 overall. Lexi Sutherly had a team-high 5 kills. Mylee Greavu served 4 points with an ace, had 2 digs, and added 1 kill. Kenzie Harrigan had 2 points serving with 1 ace, had 2 digs, and contributed 1 kill. Both teams, along with the varsity Raiders, travel to Northwestern for a Central Buckeye Conference matchup later today. The JV Gold match begins at 4:30 p.m.

www.peakofohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Logan, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Logan, OH
Sports
City
West Liberty, OH
City
Bellefontaine, OH
West Liberty, OH
Sports
Bellefontaine, OH
Sports
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellefontaine Victorious#Volleyball Games#The Jv Gold Raiders#Tigers#Northwestern
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy