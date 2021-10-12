Benjamin Logan and Bellefontaine Victorious in Volleyball Games

The Benjamin Logan JV black volleyball team defeated West Liberty-Salem in straight sets last night. Scores from the match were 25-13 and 25-10. Their record improves to 19-1 overall. Madelyn Harmon dished out 10 assists to go along with 16 points and 4 aces. Makayla Williamson led all hitters with 6 kills and added 6 points serving with 2 aces. Lexi Archer handed out 7 assists and added 2 kills. Lauren Hemmelgarn put away 2 kills and added 4 points serving. Brooks Myers came up with 9 digs and Bailee Stover added 6 digs. Skylar Miracle tallied 2 kills and added 1 solo block. The JV Gold Raiders beat the Tigers in straight sets 25-20 and 25-17 and improve their record to 8-3 overall. Lexi Sutherly had a team-high 5 kills. Mylee Greavu served 4 points with an ace, had 2 digs, and added 1 kill. Kenzie Harrigan had 2 points serving with 1 ace, had 2 digs, and contributed 1 kill. Both teams, along with the varsity Raiders, travel to Northwestern for a Central Buckeye Conference matchup later today. The JV Gold match begins at 4:30 p.m.