In the wake of Jon Gruden‘s resignation as the Raiders’ head coach, more items related to his departure continue to trickle out. With respect to Gruden’s contract, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk notes that the ex-HC’s 10-year, $100M accord might have been backloaded, which means he could have left even more money on the table than initially believed (he was in the fourth year of that 10-year pact). Florio says it’s likely that Gruden and the team agreed upon some sort of severance package, but a fight over Gruden’s considerable unpaid salary could be in the offing if there was no such agreement.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO