The House That McLaren Built | Highsnobiety

By Jonathan Schley
Highsnobiety
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience this story and others in HIGHStyle, a print magazine by Highsnobiety, available from retailers around the world and our online store. In a strange way McLaren has never been about selling cars. Whereas other founders built themselves sports cars that the market didn’t offer, and then raced them, founder Bruce McLaren didn’t discuss building a road car until just before he tragically lost his life in 1970. Fast-forward to today and McLaren Automotive, the production car arm of McLaren Group, is the young gun of the supercar world. In less than 10 years on the consumer market, they’ve managed to acquire more than 50 percent of the market share of their rivals that have been in business for nearly a century. Why? Because in a culture ruled by innovation, they behave more like a tech company than a legacy brand.

