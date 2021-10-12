Harry Styles and Jenny Lewis Perform at PPG Paints Arena; Carnegie of Homestead Hosts Richard Marx (Thurs., 10/14/21)

1) Harry Styles headlines PPG Paints Arena. Styles was one of five young men who auditioned separately for the seventh season of the British version of The X-Factor. All failed in the bootcamp stage of the Boys category, but someone, potentially Simon Cowell, had the brilliant idea to put them together in the Groups category. Voilà, One Direction was born. The boy band placed third but had an amazing career afterwards. Then in March 2015, the group announced the departure of Zayn Malik. All of One Direction went on hiatus in 2016. Styles, meanwhile, like Justin Timberlake before him, has moved from boy band to successful solo career. “Watermelon Sugar” was his first number-one single on Billboard’s Hot 100. It’s from his sophomore album, 2019’s Fine Line. Jenny Lewis, an acclaimed singer-songwriter who headlined the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival in 2015, opens. 8 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. (C.M.)