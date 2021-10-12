CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NDSU offers reasons to graze or not graze this fall

Devils Lake Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEVILS LAKE - Late August and September rains have left drought stressed pasture and rangeland in some areas of North Dakota looking green and lush. Leading ranchers to wonder if they should take advantage of this forage, and how grazing will influence forage production in 2022?. “The answer to this...

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Know the signs of EHD in livestock

DEVILS LAKE - Insect vector transmitted diseases can cause severe disease in wildlife and in some instances domestic livestock. “Two notable infectious diseases transmitted by biting and or sucking insects are Bluetongue and Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease or EHD,” says Gerald Stokka, NDSU Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist. “The virus that causes EHD is closely related to the Bluetongue virus and is transmitted via insects belonging to the Culicoides species of midges, also known as no-see-ums.”
DEVILS LAKE, ND
Beatrice Daily Sun

Value in grazing corn residue

This fall as corn harvest wraps up, cattle that have spent the summer grazing pasture will be moved to corn stalks. Corn stalks can provide a great fall/winter forage source to graze. Even if you are not a beef producer, but own farm ground, it is still possible to lease your property to a cattle producer to utilize the crop residue left on the fields. Corn growers are often apprehensive to turn cattle out on stalks for various reasons, such as the concern that compaction will potentially decrease yields. While there are certain soil types and topography that should not be grazed, these instances are not found in southeast Nebraska. However, high traffic areas such as cattle trails and areas around waterers might have high levels of compaction, they will still not reduce yields the following year. Studies conducted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Iowa State University have shown that fall grazing of corn stalks does not decrease yields the following year.
AGRICULTURE
FOX8 News

Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Like other ranchers across the country, Rusty Kemp for years grumbled about rock-bottom prices paid for the cattle he raised in central Nebraska, even as the cost of beef at grocery stores kept climbing. He and his neighbors blamed it on consolidation in the beef industry stretching back to the […]
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Drought Affects Outlook for Fall Grazing on the Plains

OMAHA (DTN) -- Fall grazing conditions across the High Plains differ considerably, depending on the location. Northern Plains grazers should be careful not to overgraze this fall after rains finally fell in the last couple of months. Those in the Central Plains will need to be careful baling corn residue, while Southern Plains producers might be able to graze wheat acres, only beginning later thanks to dry conditions.
AGRICULTURE
State
Kentucky State
aces.edu

A Guide to Grazing Cover Crops in Cropland

Cover crops are an important part of conservation agricultural systems in the southeastern United States. If managed properly, grazing of cover crops can add economic value to farm operations while improving soil health. Studies have shown that grazing of cover crops can actually increase soil organic matter if land is not overgrazed. The potential benefits of grazing cover crops may be visible in livestock gains and the long-term productivity of following crops. Compaction from animal traffic is a major concern for producers considering the use of winter annuals for grazing. Remove livestock from winter grazing to prevent compaction when fields are wet. Contact your local Extension or Conservation District office to develop an integrated crop-livestock plan that will benefit your operation.
AGRICULTURE
La Junta Tribune-Democrat

Virtual fencing can help ranchers guide where cows graze

It’s a rainy day on Pat Luark’s ranch, north of Eagle. He drives through the mud to a stretch of public land his cattle graze. He and Kristy Wallner, a rangeland specialist with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, pull over and examine the ground. They spot bunches of native...
AGRICULTURE
Capital Journal

Considerations for grazing standing corn

Pasture and rangeland forage shortages have producers looking for other feeds to supply nutrients needed by their livestock. Additionally, many crops did not produce the same quality of products that can be marketed without discounts. Hence, some producers are considering grazing standing corn that has been affected by moisture shortages, hail, wind or a combination of factors.
AGRICULTURE
Concord Monitor

Where do cattle like to graze? At the Audubon pasture

It’s fall. Trees are about to burst into dazzling colors, frost is on the pumpkins, and Miles Smith Farm cattle are grazing beside the Audubon Center in Concord. Most of my cattle had been at the farm all summer, eating abundant grass fueled by prolific rain. This summer, we had so much rain that farmers rushed to cut, dry, and bale hay between storms. It was an abnormally hot summer, which helped, too.
CONCORD, NH
Yankton Daily Press

Geis: Grazing Stocks With Plentiful Down Corn

A staple of cow/calf production in eastern South Dakota and Nebraska is grazing cornstalks in the late fall. It is by far the least expensive time to own a cow in this part of the world. However, in fields severely damaged by wind or due to other factors, there can be an excessive amount of corn on the ground. With the risk for acidosis increased in these fields, how can our cows safely graze them?
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Intensively managed grazing can increase profits, improve environment

What is good for the environment can also be profitable for livestock producers. "By intensively managing grazing, producers can make money converting marginally productive cropland back to grassland, while at the same time reducing agriculture's impact on the environment," said South Dakota State University associate professor Tong Wang. "Grasses prevent soil erosion and their root systems penetrate the ground, increasing water infiltration and decreasing runoff and water pollution." In addition, wildlife populations benefit from grassland habitat.
AGRICULTURE
Dodge City Daily Globe

Graze drought-stressed corn stalks with caution

We have been dealing with similar issues here. Hope this information can help out many local producers. Many parts of the country have endured dry weather conditions this year, and the lack of rainfall could affect more than just grain yields. Drought-stressed cornstalks can carry high levels of nitrates, and grazing livestock on these fields can put their health at risk.
AGRICULTURE
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Haying and grazing late-season alfalfa has risks and benefits

DEVILS LAKE - Due to the impacts of the drought, livestock producers are in search of additional feed. “Some areas in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota have received rain in late August and early September causing alfalfa fields to green up,” says Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “Producers are asking what the risks and rewards are of haying the alfalfa crop at this time of the year.”
AGRICULTURE
Devils Lake Daily Journal

NDSU extension teams honored for program excellence

DEVILS LAKE - Two North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension teams have been honored for their work with a Program Excellence Award. Started in 2019, NDSU Extension initiated the Livestock Water Quality Program to enhance Extension agents’ knowledge of livestock water quality while establishing relationships with farmers and ranchers in their counties. The program also improves the quality of livestock water and reduces losses of livestock due to toxic water conditions through improving producers’ knowledge of livestock water quality. The team developed training opportunities, curriculum and a monitoring program for agents.
DEVILS LAKE, ND
Daily Montanan

Audit: Montana milk regulations do not reflect market trends, could hurt dairy farmers

How Montana regulates milk production in its already declining dairy industry is outdated and does not reflect the current demand for milk, which may be costing dairy producers money, a new legislative audit found. “The disparity between the current quota system and recent production decreases the value of owning quota and negatively affects producers,” the […] The post Audit: Montana milk regulations do not reflect market trends, could hurt dairy farmers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Dakota Gardener: Fall is a Great Time to Test Your Garden Soil

“Don’t call it dirt! Dirt is what you track into the house. Soil is the proper name of the material that anchors and holds water and nutrients for plants,” insisted my soils professor when I was in graduate school. Soil has finally earned our respect and a proper name. We’ve...
GARDENING
southeastagnet.com

Register Now for National Grazing Lands Conference

The National Grazing Lands Coalition will hold its 8th National Grazing Lands Conference (8NGLC) at the Embassy Suites Kingston Resorts in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Dec. 6-9, 2021. But, they want folks who have yet to register for this in person event to know there are only a few days...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Guardian

Country diary: These grazing pigs are no match for wild rushes

The south boundary of our croft runs along a wide shelf of moorland, 150ft above sea level. Here, high above Loch Eil, your boots stand in bog myrtle and heather. But cross a stone wall, wade through bentgrass on the turn, and you will plunge, down and down through patches of woodland and pasture, until you level out at the shore. You might notice, as you brace your knees against the steeper slopes, that horizontal ground is scarce.
ANIMALS
Montana Standard

The right to graze

Montana law 87-5-103(2)(b) states the following: "The legislature finds that species of wildlife indigenous to this state that may be found to be endangered should be protected to maintain and, to the extent possible, enhance their numbers." Since there are hardly any wild bison in Montana, except for a few that leave Yellowstone National Park, it would seem that every effort would be made to do what this law states with regard to our national mammal, Bison bison.
POLITICS
Deming Headlight

Burnett's share how grazing allotments returned to the Cibola Forest

DATIL, N.M. – New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association (NMCGA) members Ron and Mahona Burnett recently shared their agriculture story with the Society of Range Management (SRM) and guests during the society’s summer tour in Datil. The Burnett’s were awarded the permit to graze 22 sections of scenic Sawtooth Mountain. This...
DATIL, NM

