NDSU offers reasons to graze or not graze this fall

This fall as corn harvest wraps up, cattle that have spent the summer grazing pasture will be moved to corn stalks. Corn stalks can provide a great fall/winter forage source to graze. Even if you are not a beef producer, but own farm ground, it is still possible to lease your property to a cattle producer to utilize the crop residue left on the fields. Corn growers are often apprehensive to turn cattle out on stalks for various reasons, such as the concern that compaction will potentially decrease yields. While there are certain soil types and topography that should not be grazed, these instances are not found in southeast Nebraska. However, high traffic areas such as cattle trails and areas around waterers might have high levels of compaction, they will still not reduce yields the following year. Studies conducted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Iowa State University have shown that fall grazing of corn stalks does not decrease yields the following year.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO