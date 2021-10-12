BB will retire and leave the game. Nothing to prove to anyone, he knows Football. Parcels,
[In reply to "I have a feeling Belicheck is going to retire soon, maybe be GM. Then Day becomes HC of the Patriots. *" by IH8UM, posted at 04:57:15 10/12/21]. Walsh an BB all coached well. When it’s time to enjoy life, retire. The stress of Coaching and GM are too exhausting. Retire when you are at the top and let people speculate “why”. After all, BB has a history of people asking, “why was he so successful?” That’s the BB we know.forums.theozone.net
Comments / 0