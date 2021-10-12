CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BB will retire and leave the game. Nothing to prove to anyone, he knows Football. Parcels,

 9 days ago

[In reply to "I have a feeling Belicheck is going to retire soon, maybe be GM. Then Day becomes HC of the Patriots. *" by IH8UM, posted at 04:57:15 10/12/21]. Walsh an BB all coached well. When it’s time to enjoy life, retire. The stress of Coaching and GM are too exhausting. Retire when you are at the top and let people speculate “why”. After all, BB has a history of people asking, “why was he so successful?” That’s the BB we know.

thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About His Face

Why was Bill Belichick bleeding on the sideline last night?. The New England Patriots head coach was asked about that on Monday. Belichick was seen with some blood on his nose and his mouth during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New England lost to Dallas, 35-29, at Gillette...
The Spun

Look: NFL Kicker ‘Randomly’ Drug Tested After Big Game

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright was so impressive on Sunday in the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins that he was selected for a random drug test just a few days later. Wright, who made all three of his field goal attempts in Week 6, posted a message he received...
The Spun

Telling Report Emerges About Coach O’s Downfall At LSU

Over the weekend, the LSU Tigers reached a separation agreement with head coach Ed Orgeron. Once the 2021 season ends, he’ll be removed from his position. While there are several factors as to why LSU has decided to move on from Orgeron, the latest report from ESPN’s Alex Scarborough and Mark Schlabach is quite telling.
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Signing Former Pro Bowl Running Back

Two weeks ago, the New Orleans Saints brought in a handful of running backs for a workout. On Tuesday, the team officially added some depth to that position group. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Saints are signing former Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller to their practice squad.
Awful Announcing

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark absolutely roasted FS1’s Chris Broussard for claiming Taylor Lewan was on the Bills

There’s been a lot of mockery of Chris Broussard over the years, from his repeated “Sources” missteps to “the biggest f***ing fraud in the history of sports media” and “what does it say about you that the only news you made during the entire NBA free agent process was getting called out on your bullshit by a foreign sports anchor?” The latest came Tuesday on FS1’s First Things First (where Broussard has been a co-host since August, alongside Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Jenna Wolfe) when Broussard cited an injury to Taylor Lewan for why the Buffalo Bills failed on a fourth-and-one running play Monday night; Lewan plays for the Tennessee Titans, the Bills’ opponent in that game. And this led to hilarious mockery from ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark on ESPN’s NFL Live Tuesday afternoon:
On3.com

Cowboys make roster space for returning star player

The Dallas Cowboys made a roster move on Wednesday to prepare space for the return of a key star player, following his reactivation by the NFL. Fullback Nick Ralston was released and signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad as tackle La’el Collins is set to return from his five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug testing policies.
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

Backup quarterback was a major talking point entering the season for the Indianapolis Colts, as Carson Wentz was not 100-percent to start the season, so there was some thought that Jacob Eason might be in the lineup. Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger were the primary backup options for the Colts...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the team will have a new starting quarterback after Baker Mayfield was ruled out. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out, veteran backup quarterback Case Keenum will take over as the starting quarterback.
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Thing Alabama Football Has Never Done

“Fake injuries” has become a major theme of this college football season. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz called out Penn State players for allegedly faking injuries, even though Iowa has one of the slowest offenses in college football, and those allegations are typically reserved for situations where an opposing defense is trying to slow an offense down. After similar allegations stemming from Tennessee vs. Ole Miss, Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been asked to weigh in.
The Spun

Broncos Are Rumored To Be In Quarterback Trade Mix

On Wednesday afternoon a new report dropped, suggesting the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were getting closer to a trade. Each and every month it seems a new team is in the mix to trade for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Miami Dolphins have been the team most connected to Watson over those months.
letsbeardown.com

Jaylon Johnson Calls Out Nagy, Nagy Implies Johnson Is Lying.

There's plenty of chatter that Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is on the hot seat and nobody knows what it's really like in the locker room right now. Now it looks like a little drama has been exposed. After being a minute late for for practice, cornerback Jaylon Johnson...
93.7 The Fan

Mike Tomlin to USC? Or LSU?

Former Bills GM and Steelers executive Doug Whaley joins The Fan Morning Show every Wednesday from 9-10 am in-studio. Doug began the conversation with an idea involving Mike Tomlin’s future that took everybody on the show off guard. “Six letters for Steelers fans to be very concerned about…LSU, USC. Think...
The Spun

Colts Reportedly Suffer Major Injury Blow At Practice

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts lost one of their most promising players to a season-ending injury. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, safety Julian Blackmon has suffered a torn Achilles. Blackmon might not be considered a household name just yet, but make no mistake, he’s an extremely versatile player...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Keyshawn’s Comment On Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence may have entered the NFL with the most hype of any quarterback since Andrew Luck. Entering the season, most realized it would take time for he and the Jacksonville Jaguars to win, though. ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson doesn’t buy that argument when Lawrence has been given Hall of Fame-caliber hype.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Notable Giants Trade Rumor

With the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaching very soon, the New York Giants will have an important decision to make on safety Jabrill Peppers. Peppers, a former first-round pick, is on the final year of his rookie contract and has seen his playing time decrease this season. If the Giants don’t believe Peppers is a part of their long-term plans, they should consider moving him.
