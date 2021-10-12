CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Draft Is Back: We Drafted The Best 90s Country Artists

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r76ao_0cOiyRRC00

The Bobby Bones Show's arguably most popular segment is back! The drafts of all different things. Today's draft (October 12) was a draft of the best 90s country artists.

The show had to pick Best 90s Country Artists:

Raymundo's picks:

  • Round 1: Garth Brooks
  • Round 2: Diamond Rio
  • Round 3: LeAnn Rimes

Bobby's picks:

  • Round 1: George Strait
  • Round 2: Travis Tritt
  • Round 3: The Judds

Amy's picks:

  • Round 1: Tim McGraw
  • Round 2: The Chicks
  • Round 3: Trisha Yearwood

Eddie's picks:

  • Round 1: Shania Twain
  • Round 2: Reba McEntire
  • Round 3: Joe Diffie

Morgan's picks:

  • Round 1: Brooks & Dunn
  • Round 2: Alan Jackson
  • Round 3: Jo Dee Messina

Now we need your help, who has the best draft picks? Help us by voting below!

(***If you're on a computer, make sure you put your mouse on the poll below and then scroll to see all options. If you're on a phone, make sure your phone is on the poll then use your finger to scroll within the poll***)

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Here's How Much Randy Travis Is Really Worth

When it comes to Randy Travis, there probably aren't many big-name country music artists who won't say they've been influenced by the star in one way or another. So it was no big surprise to hear that star was one of 2021's CMT Artists of the Year, earning himself the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime award.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Inside Alan Jackson's Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

Today, country music's biggest stars consist of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert. But those who paved the way are some of the most notable honky-tonk hitmakers, including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and late icon Kenny Rogers. Alan Jackson is also considered to be one of country music's classic crooners, having effortlessly wowed fans with his traditional tunes and mainstream sounds. Out of the 20-plus albums he's recorded throughout his career, Jackson's most famous hits include "Don't Rock the Jukebox," "Drive (for Daddy Gene)," "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," and tons more.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Miranda Lambert’s New Song ‘If I Was a Cowboy’ Is a Wild West Dream

Miranda Lambert dials up the Wild West imagery in a brand new song. “If I Was a Cowboy” is peppered with references to wanted posters, tumbleweeds, and six-guns, and is the country singer’s first solo single since “Settling Down,” off the Wildcard album. “If I was a cowboy, I’d be wild and free / rolling around these towns like tumbleweeds,” Lambert sings in the chorus, dreaming of wide-open expanses and endless opportunity and boasting about her rebellious streak: “You thought the west was wild / but you ain’t saddled up with me.” The payoff line comes with a gender-flipping wink — “If...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Joe Diffie
Person
George Strait
Person
Jo Dee Messina
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Travis Tritt
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Shania Twain
The Bobby Bones Show

Darius Rucker Opens Up About Country Music Becoming More Inclusive

In a recent essay written for the Tennessean, Darius Rucker has shared his thoughts on country music becoming more inclusive. After becoming the first African American to win the Country Music Association's New Artist of the Year award in 2009, Rucker has been breaking barriers in the genre and helping pave the way for other Black country singers.
MUSIC
The Bobby Bones Show

Brett Young Teams Up With Darius Rucker, Maddie & Tae On Christmas Album

Brett Young is already getting into the Christmas spirit!. The “In Case You Didn’t Know” singer announced on Friday (September 24) that “Christmas is coming early this year!” Young is marking the holiday season with a festive album, featuring tracks with Darius Rucker, Maddie & Tae and Sam Fischer, among others. Young made the announcement on his social media channels with a photo of himself sitting in front of a fireplace — fittingly, lined with stockings for all of his collaborators. Young wrote on Instagram:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drafts#Shania Twain Round#Reba Mcentire Round 3#Brooks Dunn Round 2
country1025.com

90s Country Is Huge With Gen Zs

As noted author Stephen King once wrote, “Sooner or later, everything old is new again.”. When it comes to music, people tend to find comfort in the familiar. As as much as we country fans love devouring all the new music, throwbacks are our fuzzy-warm blanky. But it’s not just...
MUSIC
The Bobby Bones Show

RaeLynn Debuts 'BAYTOWN' Album Featuring Blake Shelton, Mitchell Tenpenny

RaeLynn just released her highly-anticipated album, and the “Only In A Small Town” artist delved into why the album is an ode to her Texas hometown. BAYTOWN released on Friday (September 24), following her 2020 EP of the same title. The 14-track album features collaborations with other country artists, including Mitchell Tenpenny and Blake Shelton. Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, Rhett Akins and others are included in writing credits on the album.
BAYTOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Bobby Bones Show

Jason Aldean Announces Massive New Album Rollout With 30 Tracks

The upcoming project, which he worked on with his longtime producer, Michael Knox, will feature 15 songs, 10 of those cuts being new tracks, including his Carrie Underwood duet, "If I Didn't Love You," with five live tracks to pair. The five live cuts are from Aldean's first five LPs. Then, he'll drop a second part of the album called Georgia, on April 22, 2022, with 10 new tracks and five live cuts. The release plan will culminate with a triple disk vinyl set featuring all 30 songs.
MUSIC
kokefm.com

WATCH: Alan Jackson’s New Music Video, ‘Where Have Your Gone’

Country music superstar Alan Jackson releases a new music video later today – the very special piece created for “Where Have You Gone,” the title track from his acclaimed new album. Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium provides the setting for the Peter Zavadil directed video. Filmed in black-and-white, creating an instantly...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Garth Brooks announces two night Ryman performance

Garth Brooks is set for an intimate evening at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on November 19th and 20th. Get ready to hear the story behind the songs from the No. 1 selling solo artist in US history.. A limited number of seats will be available as the concerts are not being sold to capacity.
MUSIC
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy