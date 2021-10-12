The Draft Is Back: We Drafted The Best 90s Country Artists

The Bobby Bones Show's arguably most popular segment is back! The drafts of all different things. Today's draft (October 12) was a draft of the best 90s country artists.

The show had to pick Best 90s Country Artists:

Round 1: Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks Round 2: Diamond Rio

Diamond Rio Round 3: LeAnn Rimes

Round 1: George Strait

George Strait Round 2: Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt Round 3: The Judds

Round 1: Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw Round 2: The Chicks

The Chicks Round 3: Trisha Yearwood

Round 1: Shania Twain

Shania Twain Round 2: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire Round 3: Joe Diffie

Round 1: Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn Round 2: Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson Round 3: Jo Dee Messina

Now we need your help, who has the best draft picks? Help us by voting below!

(***If you're on a computer, make sure you put your mouse on the poll below and then scroll to see all options. If you're on a phone, make sure your phone is on the poll then use your finger to scroll within the poll***)