The Draft Is Back: We Drafted The Best 90s Country Artists
The Bobby Bones Show's arguably most popular segment is back! The drafts of all different things. Today's draft (October 12) was a draft of the best 90s country artists.
The show had to pick Best 90s Country Artists:
Raymundo's picks:
- Round 1: Garth Brooks
- Round 2: Diamond Rio
- Round 3: LeAnn Rimes
Bobby's picks:
- Round 1: George Strait
- Round 2: Travis Tritt
- Round 3: The Judds
Amy's picks:
- Round 1: Tim McGraw
- Round 2: The Chicks
- Round 3: Trisha Yearwood
Eddie's picks:
- Round 1: Shania Twain
- Round 2: Reba McEntire
- Round 3: Joe Diffie
Morgan's picks:
- Round 1: Brooks & Dunn
- Round 2: Alan Jackson
- Round 3: Jo Dee Messina
Now we need your help, who has the best draft picks? Help us by voting below!
(***If you're on a computer, make sure you put your mouse on the poll below and then scroll to see all options. If you're on a phone, make sure your phone is on the poll then use your finger to scroll within the poll***)
