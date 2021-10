The last time I was party to an abortion was in the early 1990s at Yakima’s Feminist Women’s Health Center in Washington state. The cost was $260, paid in cash. My partner already had two daughters and I had one; our families were complete, and the decision to terminate this pregnancy was made quickly by my partner, who also paid for the procedure.Back then as now, it was no small feat to get an abortion in the inner West, or in most of the US. Roe v Wade guaranteed the right to abortion, but it never guaranteed easy access.This health...

