Sainz thrilled by Ferrari PU gains that led to comeback at Turkish GP

The Turkish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday with title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen going to battle once again.Hamilton leads the Dutchman by two points but with the Brit taking a grid penalty for the upcoming race he may not be able to hold onto the lead with six races to go.In a similar situation to Verstappen’s engine penalty at the Russian Grand Prix in September, Hamilton will have a 10-place penalty for using too many parts.Verstappen started at the back of the grid in Sochi but managed to finish on the podium and Hamilton will have...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO