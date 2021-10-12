CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sainz thrilled by Ferrari PU gains that led to comeback at Turkish GP

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Sainz attributed his impressive comeback through the field in the Turkish Grand Prix was courtesy of the gains provided by Ferrari’s updated power unit. Ferrari introduced an upgrade on Charles Leclerc’s car in Russia that led to a back-of-the-grid start, and Sainz then had the same penalty in Turkey. After Leclerc was fighting in the top three throughout the weekend and Sainz climbed into the top eight with impressive pace, the Spaniard admitted he was happy to take the grid drop in order to gain so much from the new power unit.

