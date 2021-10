If you’re thinking of picking up Diablo 2: Resurrected, you might be wondering how many players can work together in co-op. Now over 20 years old, Diablo 2 comes from a time in which playing online wasn’t quite the normality as it is now. Or even co-op. Create an online character, however, and you’ll find that up to eight players can team up, ransacking the game’s world of its loot while hammering monsters left, right and centre. But be aware that loot is shared, so all the good stuff could be snatched away from right under your nose.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO