Capon Bridge, WV

Samantha M. ‘Sam’ Cooper

Hampshire Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamantha Marie “Sam” Cooper, 29, of Wardensville, formerly of Capon Bridge, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney. Sam was born on April 20, 1992, in Clarksburg, W.Va., a daughter of James D. “JD” Moreland, Jr. (Penny) of Capon Bridge and the late Nancy Lucetta Scarff Moreland. She was a 2010 graduate of Hampshire High School and worked as a waitress at Greg’s Restaurant in Capon Bridge for 14 years. Sam loved Jeeps, 4-wheelers and being around her family and friends.

