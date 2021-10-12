CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Eagles Stock Report- Week 5 Edition

By pegan
975thefanatic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, they won. It may not be the prettiest win of all time, but there are no glamour points in the standings. A ugly win counts just as much as a pretty one. But you can still judge the individuals based on how they played despite the W. Some players showed up and showed out. Other guys look like they were either late to the stadium, or never showed up at all. Whose stock is on the rise, and whose is sinking? Here is your post week 5 Eagles Stock report.

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
975thefanatic.com

5 Potential Options For The Eagles At QB Next Year

This season has not gone as planned so far for the Philadelphia Eagles. Or, maybe it has, depending on your outlook before the season started. Either way, the team doesn’t exactly look like their primed to compete for a playoff berth. There are numerous reasons for this, and this is not me trying to heap all of the blame on Jalen Hurts. I’m also not saying that the Eagles SHOULD move on from Jalen Hurts after this season. This is simply an acknowledgement that they COULD move on from Hurts, and if they choose to do so, here are 5 options for what the Eagles could do at the position next season:
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Report: Several Teams Calling Eagles About Two Names

The Eagle are without tight end Dallas Goedert on Thursday night, meaning Zach Ertz will be the primary tight end target in the passing game. However moving forward the tandem could be split up for good. Eagles Coverage: Jalen Hurts can enter elite company vs Tampa. "Several teams around the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Eagles Stock Report#Eagles Stock
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Eagles linked to Jaylon Smith by report out of Dallas

News broke on Tuesday night that the Cowboys were releasing former Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. And if you haven’t noticed, the Eagles’ linebackers haven’t been great this season. So we’ve seen plenty of “Should they? Shouldn’t they?” questions about the Eagles and Smith since ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles stock up, stock down after Week 5 win over Panthers: Darius Slay soars after standout performance

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly didn't turn in the prettiest performance in Sunday's victory over the Carolina Panthers, even though they earned the win. Philadelphia's defense responded after back-to-back abysmal weeks, allowing just 16 points and 267 yards with three takeaways -- as Carolina averaged just 3.8 yards per play (4.0 yards per pass attempt).
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Eagles vs. Bucs Staff Predictions

It’s another season and the hopes of Super Bowl being competitive are high! In a great experiment to weed out the “football guys” from the….well…..”NON-football guys” we will predict the scores each week! So find out which members (if any) of the staff are predicting victory in week 6. New...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The 5 Numbers that Tell the Story of Eagles vs Buccaneers

Last week the Eagles played an ugly game and pulled out a win. This week, they again played an ugly game but failed to pull it out. They made it look close. A late TD and two-point conversion put them down only 6 and helped them cover the line. But they never got the ball back. Tampa drove down the field and was able to run out the clock. They lost 28-22, and fall to 2-4. We knew it would not be pretty this year, but so far it’s been uglier than many expected. So how did it all go down? Here are the 5 numbers that tell the story of Eagles vs Buccaneers.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles-Buccaneers injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a bunch of major injuries early in the season, but have gotten through the last two games relatively unscathed. On Thursday night, they'll face a Tampa Bay Bucs team that will be without a couple of starting cornerbacks, a starting linebacker, and a starting safety. Here...
NFL
theScore

Report: Eagles TEs receiving trade interest

The Philadelphia Eagles have received trade inquires about their tight ends, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. The Eagles employ a pair of capable veterans in Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz. Tyree Jackson, Jason Croom, and rookie Jack Stoll are also on the team as depth. Ertz, a three-time...
NFL
Redwood Falls Gazette

Cardinals steamroll Eagles last week

Racking up 514 yards of total offense, the Redwood Valley Cardinals rolled to a 46-14 win over host Windom Area Friday night, Oct. 8 in a match-up of Section 3AA foes. The Cardinals (4-2) took control early with three first quarter touchdowns and would score the final three touchdowns in the second half to ice away a victory over the overmatched Eagles (1-5).
WINDOM, MN
94 WIP Sports Radio

Report: Eagles could trade one of their tight ends this week

The Eagles could be ready to move one of their tight ends via trade is early as this week, according to NFL FOX reporter Jay Glazer. "Several teams around the NFL have been calling the Eagles this week about trading for one of their tight ends, Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert," Glazer said before Thursday's game. "I wouldn't be surprised if one of them got traded sometime this week."
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Lane Johnson Deserves Complete Support As He Returns To The Eagles

Early this morning, Lane Johnson released a statement on Twitter finally explaining the reason behind his absence from the Eagles over the past couple weeks of this season. Here is the tweet with the statement in its entirety:. <blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”und” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://t.co/dshyS6xO2W”>pic.twitter.com/dshyS6xO2W</a></p>— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) <a href=”https://twitter.com/LaneJohnson65/status/1450066023345004544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 18, 2021</a></blockquote>...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy