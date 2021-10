The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection has voted to hold former White House strategist Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying its subpoena, Associated Press reports. The measure was determined in a unanimous vote on Tuesday. The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said on Tuesday that Bannon “stands alone in his complete defiance of our subpoena.” Bannon was summoned to testify and did not comply, instead sending a letter reiterating his intent to defy a subpoena seeking testimony and documents related to January 6th. Trump has instructed former advisers not to cooperate with subpoenas from the committee, asking them to use...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO