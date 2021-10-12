CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

The Energy Bulletin Weekly 12 October 2021

By Tom Whipple
resilience.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Whipple and Steve Andrews, Editors. “Natural gas prices have already reached the level which destroys demand and growth. While no shortages have yet been detected, the market is currently being driven by panic… Without a response from producers, the only other option is for prices to reach levels that triggers demand destruction, and that is the phase we have now entered.”

www.resilience.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Shale Oil#Oil And Gas#Energy Security#Commodity Strategy#Saxo Bank#The Moscow Times#Oxford University Graphic
The Independent

Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects

Mexico’s government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.In a statement following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry Mexico said it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. But many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.The statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KREX

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

(AP) — Power shortages are turning out streetlights and shutting down factories in China. The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German corn and wheat farmers can’t find fertilizer, made using natural gas. And fears are rising that Europe will have to ration electricity if it’s a cold winter. The […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Greece vows to link Egypt's energy grid to European Union

Greece pledged Tuesday to link Egypt to the European Union’s energy market with an undersea cable that would carry electricity across the Mediterranean “(Egypt’s) link to Europe will be Greece,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after talks in Athens with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. “We are seeking diversification of energy sources, and Egypt can also become a provider of electricity, which will be produced mainly by the sun.” It comes during a global energy crunch, which has raised the cost of natural gas, oil and other fuels and led to pain for businesses and everyday people. Mitsotakis said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to USA for Oil

China and other Asian buyers have been snapping up supertankers of American sour crudes for delivery in November. Asian demand for U.S. oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. China and other Asian buyers have been...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Copper price tops $10,000 as energy crisis hits supply

The copper price continued to rally on Thursday amid a global energy crisis that is knocking supply offline and heaping pressure on fabricators scrambling for metal. Copper for delivery in December rose sharply for a second day in a row on the Comex market in New York, touching $4.6365 per pound ($10,200 per tonne), the highest since the beginning of June.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
TRAFFIC
dallassun.com

European natural gas prices continue to soar

Gas prices in Europe continued to rise on Wednesday, reaching over $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the Intercontinental Exchange. The price of November futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands has so far increased to $1,155 per 1,000 cubic meters, or €96 per megawatt hour in household terms.
TRAFFIC
expressnews.com

U.S. propane market headed for 'Armageddon' this winter, IHS says

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. propane prices are so high and supplies so scarce that the market appears headed for “armageddon” during the depths of winter, according to research firm IHS Markit Ltd. Stockpiles of the key heating fuel and manufacturing feedstock in the world’s biggest economy probably have already topped out...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Moscow announces 11-day lockdown with restaurants, bars and non-essential shops shutting after Russia sees record day of 1,036 Covid deaths

Moscow has announced an 11-day lockdown with restaurants, bars and non-essential shops forced to close after Russia saw a record day of 1,036 Covid-19 deaths. The capital's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the October 28 to November 7 closure on Thursday, a day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a nationwide paid week off at the end of the month to curb fast spreading infections.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy