8 things you need to know today

It'll be cloudy and cool again today, with temperatures in the low 70s. Now, for the news of the day. Another stunning win for the Ravens last night! The team was down 13 points going into the fourth quarter against the Colts but was able to tie it up and then win in overtime, 31-25. Incredible! Baltimore Sun In other big NFL news, the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders has resigned after reports that he sent numerous emails with derogatory language, going back as far as 2011. The emails from Jon Gruden were uncovered as part of a workplace misconduct investigation at the Washington Football Club. NPR.