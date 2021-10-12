CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 9 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man is dead after being shot in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles and police today are continuing their investigation into his death.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 10 p.m. Monday at 6725 Fourth Ave. near South Van Ness Avenue and found a 25-year-old man with gunshots wounds, said a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect description was available and there is no additional information regarding the shooting.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Dee Dee Lucas
8d ago

Man we don't know why things happen the way they do😪 .. all we know is our soul carries on.. this is not it..may the lord rest his soul.. my condolences to his family and friends🕊till we all meet again❤🤍💙🖤🤎

