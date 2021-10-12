Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man is dead after being shot in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles and police today are continuing their investigation into his death.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 10 p.m. Monday at 6725 Fourth Ave. near South Van Ness Avenue and found a 25-year-old man with gunshots wounds, said a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect description was available and there is no additional information regarding the shooting.

