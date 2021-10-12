CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scream 5 trailer shows return of Ghostface

By Anthony McGlynn
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you like scary movies? A new Scream is on the way, and now we have the first trailer. The fifth in the series of horror movies is bringing many of the stars for another bloody bout with the killer Ghostface. Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette show up...

SCREAM | Trailer Out Now

‌ Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group Present A Project X Entertainment Production A Radio Silence Film “Scream” OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. DIRECTED BY Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, Marianne Maddalena PRODUCED BY William Sherak, p.g.a. James Vanderbilt, p.g.a. Paul Neinstein, p.g.a. BASED ON CHARACTERS CREATED BY Kevin Williamson WRITTEN BY James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick STARRING Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, with Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell.
