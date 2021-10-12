CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Power Rankings: The Chiefs Have No Room for Error

By Danny Kelly
The Ringer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe elite tier of NFL teams pulled further away from the rest of the pack in Week 5, but there’s still little that separates the nine squads in that group. Fresh off a dominant win over the Chiefs, the Bills hold on to their no. 1 spot for another week, but they’ve got the Cardinals, Buccaneers, Cowboys, and a handful of other squads nipping at their heels. With five weeks in the books, here are my updated Power Rankings.

