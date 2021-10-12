CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camas, WA

Letter: Support Cox, McEnry in Camas

Columbian
 9 days ago

Erika Cox and Corey McEnry are the right candidates for Camas School Board. Cox has volunteered for Camas schools for 16 years, and McEnry’s been a teacher for 13 years. They listen to the public; Cox on the Citizen’s Advisory Committee, and McEnry has listening posts and meets with community stakeholders. They’ve been professional when people harangued them at school board meetings — even calling them evil and shameful. I was shocked to see the misguided anger, yet Cox and McEnry handled it well. Each are responsible and transparent with our taxpayer money in their school board decisions.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camas, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Camas, WA
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camas School Board
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy