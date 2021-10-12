Letter: Support Cox, McEnry in Camas

Erika Cox and Corey McEnry are the right candidates for Camas School Board. Cox has volunteered for Camas schools for 16 years, and McEnry’s been a teacher for 13 years. They listen to the public; Cox on the Citizen’s Advisory Committee, and McEnry has listening posts and meets with community stakeholders. They’ve been professional when people harangued them at school board meetings — even calling them evil and shameful. I was shocked to see the misguided anger, yet Cox and McEnry handled it well. Each are responsible and transparent with our taxpayer money in their school board decisions.