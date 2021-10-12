CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

How a doughnut-shaped district breaks up voters of color near Fort Hood and helps House Republicans

By James Pollard, The Texas Tribune
News Channel 25
 9 days ago

BELL COUNTY — How a doughnut-shaped district breaks up voters of color near Fort Hood and helps House Republicans. "How a doughnut-shaped district breaks up voters of color near Fort Hood and helps House Republicans" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

www.kxxv.com

CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
