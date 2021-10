New COVID-19 cases in Henrico County are down to an average of just 64 per day during the past week, according to Virginia Department of Health data. The county reported 32 new cases Monday – typically the lowest case count of each week, because of reduced testing totals during the weekend. (The three days with the fewest new cases in the county since late July were the past three Mondays – Oct. 4, 11 and 18 – with 33 or fewer cases each day.)

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO