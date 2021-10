Let's work it out. Send your own question via this form, please – or email [email protected]. My boyfriend and I have been dating for a few months, and up until now we have gotten into a few arguments – about no one other than his ex girlfriend. They broke up after dating for a year, and they almost had a baby together. She had gotten in touch with him after a month of us being together. She would ask about our relationship, how we were doing, and in general, about me. She hurt him a lot and emotionally abused him, and I find it hard to understand why he is still talking to her after everything she did.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO