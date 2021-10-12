CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s food truck helps feed first responders across nation

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 9 days ago
The Rock is making sure first responders get a good meal while they protect and serve their communities.

Dwayne Johnson has been sending his food truck, Mana Mobile, to fire stations, police stations and military bases across the country, WLKY reported.

The mission to feed those who serve their communities started earlier this year in Oklahoma City.

During the cross-country trip, the truck has served meals in Los Angeles, New York City, Louisville, and Nashville. It’s next stop is Columbia, South Carolina, on Sunday.

The truck is also visiting main streets and has made stops at ballparks.

So far it has made about 20 stops, Leo Weekly reported.

To see if it is coming to your area, click here.

