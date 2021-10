Three years after a prominent Greek-American HIV activist was beaten to death in Athens, six people will appear in court on Wednesday in what Greece's LGBTQ community sees as an important trial for gay rights in the country. The six defendants -- including four police officers -- face up to 10 years in prison for the violent death of 33-year-old Zacharias Kostopoulos on September 21, 2018 in a rundown part of central Athens. The long-awaited trial had barely started in October 2020 when it was interrupted by procedural issues related to anti-coronavirus measures. Kostopoulos, known by his artistic name "Zak / Zackie Oh", was an HIV-positive drag queen and advocate for the rights of LGBTQ and other HIV-positive people.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO