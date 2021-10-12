CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A drier, less humid and cooler day

By Krista McEnany
Cover picture for the articleAfter a very active Monday night, today will be much quieter. The storm system that brought us numerous severe thunderstorm warnings and a couple of tornado warnings Monday night has pulled off to the northeast. The most intense section of this storm occurred closest to the area of center of this low pressure system. The low passed over Illinois where quite a few funnel cloud and tornado reports were issued. Here in central Indiana, we saw some locations with quarter-sized hail along with wind/tree damage.

