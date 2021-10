I’ve you’ve lived in the Charlotte area for any length of time you’ve heard of, and most likely visited, what is referred to as ‘Christmastown USA’. You’ll be happy to hear that McAdenville is bringing back its Christmas celebration in 2021. The yearly tradition was dramatically scaled back last year as a result of the pandemic. The town boasts a 60+ year tradition of transforming into a winter wonderland paradise full of lights, decor, and joy. The entire Gaston County town, with a population of fewer than 1000 people, is decorated to the nines and visitors drive from all over to see the lights. You can park and walk through the town or enjoy the festivities in your vehicle as well.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO