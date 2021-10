A synthetic group of chemicals used in hundreds of plastic products may be linked with more than 100,000 premature deaths in the US.A new study led by researchers at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine estimates phthalates may be associated with somewhere between 91,000 and 107,000 premature deaths among adults aged between 55 and 64.The study, published in the journal Environmental Pollution, found those with higher levels of phthalates were more likely to die prematurely from any cause, but particularly from heart problems.Phthalates are a group of chemicals added to plastics to mak​e them flexible, and are used in...

