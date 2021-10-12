CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's Yandex acquires Israeli e-scooter company

By Reuters
 9 days ago
MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russian tech giant Yandex (YNDX.O) is expanding in Israel with the acquisition of electric scooter rental company Wind, adding to its taxi and food delivery services in the country.

Yandex said on Tuesday it expects the deal to be finalised by the end of the year but did not disclose financial terms.

The acquisition will include Wind's e-scooters hardware, its R&D capabilities and operations in Israel, Yandex said.

Wind, which operates around 4,500 scooters across 13 cities in Israel, will be renamed Yango Wind. It will operate under the Yango brand, the international arm of Yandex.Go, Yandex's taxi aggregator and food tech business.

Yandex launched an electric scooter rental service in Moscow in July.

Yango launched its ride-hailing service in Israel in December 2018, which was followed by its 15-minute e-grocery service Yango Deli last year.

