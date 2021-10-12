CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Elk roaming Colorado with tire around neck for 2 years freed

KREX
KREX
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fzd8I_0cOiZKbq00

PINE, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction.

The 4 1/2-year-old, 600-pound (270-kilogram) bull elk was spotted near Pine Junction, southwest of Denver, on Saturday evening and tranquilized, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officers with the agency had to cut off the elk’s five-point antlers to remove the encumbrance because they couldn’t slice through the steel in the bead of the tire.

“We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible,” officer Scott Murdoch said.

Murdoch and fellow officer Dawson Swanson estimated the elk shed about 35 pounds (16 kilograms) with the removal of the tire, the antlers, and debris inside the tire.

Wildlife officers first spotted the elk with the tire around its neck in July 2019 while conducting a population survey for Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and mountain goats in the Mount Evans Wilderness.

They say they have seen deer, elk, moose, bears, and other wildlife become entangled in a number of items, including swing sets, hammocks, clotheslines, decorative or holiday lighting, furniture, tomato cages, chicken feeders, laundry baskets, soccer goals, and volleyball nets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

Nina Anderson to change bid from Colorado House District 55 to House District 54

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Nina Anderson, CEO/President of Express Employment Professionals of Grand Junction and Montrose, and The Committee to Elect Nina Anderson to House District 55, announces that due to redistricting changes filed by the Colorado Redistricting Commission on Friday, October 15, 2021, Anderson is forced to change her bid from Colorado House District […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Colorado Free Application Days for Colorado colleges end October 21

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – With a limited free pass to apply to college, some high school seniors have been in the library all week doing the college search. A few locals at Grand Junction High School appreciate Colorado Free App Days to leave their options wide open for the future. “I don’t know what […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Pine, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Pine, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Pine, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KREX

Homeless Veterans Drive A Success

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Western Region One Source held a Homeless Veterans Drive and a resource fair aimed at supporting veterans of the Grand Valley. The event was a success with more than 250 veterans stopping by and getting equipped with essentials for the winter. The supplies consisted of, coats, clothes, sleeping bags, backpacks, food, […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Possible relocation of Space Command leaves Colorado politicians puzzled

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – (KREX) In the final days of the Trump Administration, President Trump chose to relocate the Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. After visiting multiple Colorado military bases, Senator Michael Bennet and Congressman Jason Crow determined Colorado’s leadership in space and national security makes the state the most valuable option to […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

United States international borders will open Nov. 8

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – (KREX) The United States announced new international air travel regulations that will finally open US borders to all vaccinated foreign travelers starting November 8th. Once the travel ban is dropped, popular tourist hot spots may see a big boost in both domestic and international visitors. The Grand Valley may be hidden […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murdoch
KREX

Tiny wrists in cuffs: How police use force against children

CHICAGO (AP) — Royal Smart remembers every detail: the feeling of the handcuffs on his wrists. The panic as he was led outside into the cold March darkness, arms raised, to face a wall of police officers pointing their guns. He was 8 years old. Neither he nor anyone else at his family’s home on […]
CHICAGO, IL
KREX

Plane burns after takeoff mishap in Texas; no one badly hurt

BROOKSHIRE, Texas (AP) — A plane taking passengers from Texas to the AL Championship Series game in Boston burst into flames after it ran off a runway during takeoff Tuesday morning, but no one was seriously hurt, authorities said. The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 people when it rolled through a fence and caught […]
TEXAS STATE
KREX

Judge charged with felony menacing loses leadership job

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state judge was removed from his leadership position after being charged with felony menacing on Saturday. Judge Mark Thompson, the chief judge for the 5th Judicial District, is accused of using a real or simulated weapon in the alleged July 25 menacing incident, which was investigated by the Colorado Bureau […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

‘A dangerous time’: Portland, Oregon, sees record homicides

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It was nearly last call on a Friday when Jacob Eli Knight Vasquez went to get a drink across the street from the tavern where he worked in northwest Portland — an area with a thriving dining scene, where citygoers enjoy laid-back eateries, international cuisines, and cozy cafés. The 34-year-old had been […]
OREGON STATE
KREX

KREX

203
Followers
344
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy