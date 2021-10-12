CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Seth Meyers got a kick out of Trump flopping at his own rally

By Liam Mathews
 9 days ago

Seth Meyers was back in front of a live studio audience for the first time in over a year and a half on Monday’s “ Late Night .” He was happy to get to perform for people again, but a little nervous. He hoped his audience responded better than Donald Trump’s audience at his Iowa rally over the weekend.

Meyers said that Trump’s own crowd seemed a little tired of hearing Trump repeat the same old “deranged lies” about how the election was stolen from him. Meyers played some pretty long clips of Trump rambling and getting a tepid response from the crowd. They just weren’t giving him the energy he needs. They were practically looking at their watches.

“Wow, and I was worried about bringing audiences back,” Meyers cracked. “I never thought I’d say this, but maybe you should go into lockdown. You know, remote shows might be better for you. You could borrow my attic.”

Meyers also got a kick out of cutaways in the news footage of the rally to “sullen Trump fans just standing there in silence like tourists watching one of those gold statue guys in Times Square – ‘So is he going to, like, do something?’”

Meyers knows what it looks like when someone is waiting for a crowd reaction that doesn’t come, and Trump was not expecting to bomb as hard as he did. “I mean, look at him – it’s like watching an open mic night at the senior center,” Meyers said.

