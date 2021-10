There are so many great places to walk around the Hudson Valley but one of the most unique would be the Walkway Over the Hudson. The Walkway has the distinction of being the World's Longest Elevated Pedestrian Bridge. Spanning 1.28 linear miles and standing 212 feet above the Hudson River it is truly a one of a kind walking area that we have access to simply because we live close by. It is great that you can get to it from either the Poughkeepsie side in Dutchess County or from Highland on the Ulster County side.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO