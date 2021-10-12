Editorial: Thumbs down to lawmaker's comments on Lamont

Thumbs down to state Rep. Anne Dauphinais. Does this need to be said? You shouldn’t compare the governor to Hitler. You can think Ned Lamont is a bad governor and he’s pushing the wrong policies and his COVID solutions are wrongheaded and he’s hurting the Connecticut economy. All that is fair game. The Killingly Republican, though, went quite a bit further. “King Lamont aka Hitler dictating what we must inject into our bodies to feed our family!” Dauphinais wrote in a Facebook comment. When a predictable outcry ensued, Dauphinais took pains to make clear she wanted to clarify her statement, not apologize. Her best bet is to stop talking altogether. This is far beyond the scope of acceptable political discourse.