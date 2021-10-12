CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Watch: For a declining shorebird, a South Carolina island is a crucial refuge

wildlife.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly one morning in the spring of 2014, Felicia Sanders, a biologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, was out on Deveaux Bank, a small island 20 miles south of Charleston, when she saw a surprising sight. Thousands of whimbrels were preparing to take flight after spending the night there. The shorebirds, which spend their summers in sub-Arctic regions of Canada and Alaska, seemed to be using the spot as a resting place during their migratory stopover from South America. That could be particularly important, since their numbers have been steeply declining.

wildlife.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
South Carolina State
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#Volunteers#Migratory Birds#Deveaux Bank#Scdnr#Whimbrels#Wader Study
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy