Watch: For a declining shorebird, a South Carolina island is a crucial refuge

Early one morning in the spring of 2014, Felicia Sanders, a biologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, was out on Deveaux Bank, a small island 20 miles south of Charleston, when she saw a surprising sight. Thousands of whimbrels were preparing to take flight after spending the night there. The shorebirds, which spend their summers in sub-Arctic regions of Canada and Alaska, seemed to be using the spot as a resting place during their migratory stopover from South America. That could be particularly important, since their numbers have been steeply declining.