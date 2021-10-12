CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Crypto Trading Thrives in Nigeria Despite Official Disapproval

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian art dealer Ebuka Joseph started using cryptocurrencies last year when business ground to a halt due to COVID-19. Now he is hooked even though the financial authorities disapprove. "Crypto just allows me to transact freely and within minutes we are done with our transactions," the 28-year-old...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

FinTech Revolut Introduces Fee-Free Crypto Trading

In a push to increase its user base in the U.S., digital bank Revolut is introducing fee-free cryptocurrency trading for up to $200,000 worth of trades per month, the FinTech announced Tuesday (Oct. 19). Revolut is also offering its 300,000 U.S. customers no-fee ATM use out-of-network, as well as the...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Xend Finance, Nigeria’s crypto startup hosts largest blockchain Hackathon in Africa

Nigeria’s crypto startup, Xend Finance is hosting the largest blockchain Hackathon in Africa. CEO describes event as movement for future of blockchain, crypto in Africa. Binance says Africa is critical for advancement of crypto. Xend Finance, a Nigerian crypto startup and the first decentralized finance (DeFi) platform for credit unions...
MARKETS
Reuters

Binance to halt Chinese yuan trading amid Beijing's crypto crackdown

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Binance will stop the use of the Chinese yuan on its peer-to-peer trading platform, the latest move by major global cryptocurrency exchanges to cut their ties with mainland Chinese investors following an intense crackdown on the sector. Binance, one of the world's largest exchange by...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Russian state official claims that crypto trading won’t be banned

Ever since China banned crypto transactions completely, many feared that Russia might do the same. The country’s Deputy Finance Minister addressed these claims, saying that they are false. Russian crypto users can still trade crypto on foreign platforms, but not use it as a payment method. After China recently introduced...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Lagos#Reuters#Central Bank#Nigerians
cryptonews.com

Aviv Aldo the "Robin Hood" of Crypto Trading

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one of the fastest and most reliable means to become a millionaire in no time. In recent years, crypto tokens have turned millions of people into full-time crypto traders, and Aviv Aldo is one of the expert traders making the most out of the digital token's world.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Binance to Stop OTC Trading of the Chinese Yuan following Crypto Ban

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform, has announced the halt of over-the-counter trading of the yuan for Chinese citizens. This action by the exchange is in compliance with the local crypto regulations. In the announcement, Binance stated that it would halt servicing OTC trades made with the Chinese yuan by...
MARKETS
uscannenbergmedia.com

Cryptocurrency craze: Why all the love despite crypto’s unpredictability?

Cryptocurrency, a form of digital money, is believed by many to be the currency of the future. Bitcoin prices have recently tumbled but this is not the first time — nor will it be the last — that we see this. So why is there still such an interest in cryptocurrencies despite their volatility? Wilko Martínez-Cachero has more.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
chainbulletin.com

Public.com Launches Crypto Trading

New York-based neobroker Public.com will now enable its customers to trade and store ten different cryptocurrencies on its platform, the company said in a blog post on 7 October. Public.com is the latest fintech firm to launch support for crypto trading services, allowing its customers to trade and store crypto...
MARKETS
u.today

China Seeks to Tax Bitcoin Exchanges Despite Recent Crypto Ban

"Bitcoin will not disappear in a short period of time" Chinese journalist and blogger Colin Wu, who covers everything to do with the blockchain and crypto industries, has tweeted that an official Chinese tax newspaper, China Tax News, urges the government to impose taxation on virtual assets. However, Wu adds...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

US crypto trading Voyager Digital granted European trading license

Cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital has been granted an official licensing approval from French regulatory bodies Autorité des marchés financiers and the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution to facilitate a trading platform of 60 digital assets in the French and European Union markets under the subsidiary LGO Europe SAS.
MARKETS
SmartAsset

Bitcoin vs. Gold: Which Should You Buy?

The COVID-19 recession may have gotten you thinking about how to preserve your wealth. Many investors consider store-of-value assets like Bitcoin and gold as ways to preserve wealth. For example, gold has thousands of years behind it as a universally … Continue reading → The post Bitcoin vs. Gold: Which Should You Buy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
Augusta Free Press

Details about the tools you need in crypto trading

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When there were only a few quid pro currencies in the market, trading in them was very sophisticated. Even the fluctuations were the same; the service providers were the least. It is something that points towards the complications of the cryptocurrency trading world. Nowadays, as cryptocurrency trading has thrived, the service providers are also available in large numbers. You cannot simply pick up any service provider for cryptocurrency trading, but you have to pay complete attention. Making the right choice about the different types of tools you need for cryptocurrency trading is very important. You need to make sure that you choose the best one only so that you can enjoy cryptocurrency trading and make profits at the same time. Cryptocurrency trading has lots of adventure, provided you have the right tools for doing so.
MARKETS
Alejandro Betancourt

Thinking of investing in Crypto?

“You don’t need any money to invest in cryptocurrency. You can get started with just a little bit of time and the internet, if you’re willing to start small, stay patient, and not get greedy.” — Forbes Magazine Writer Kashmir Hill.
decrypt.co

NFTs Are Still Hot in China, Despite Crypto Crackdown

Kungfu Hero NFT contains many Chinese cultural elements. In July, I formed a thesis that crypto is going through de-Chinalization, a period in which China’s anti-crypto regulation would force miners and centralized exchanges to go on exile, while the rest of the projects go underground. That did play out, as...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Users Report Not Being Able To Trade Crypto On Coinbase Pro

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) investors are reporting not being able to trade the token on Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro platform. What Happened: High-activity posts on r/SHIBArmy, with hundreds of comments, a Reddit forum dedicated to the so-called Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Killer coin, pointed to Coinbase Pro technical issues. Screenshots...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy