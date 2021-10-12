CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Pay up: UN climate summit leader says funding key to success

By The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBj5q_0cOiV4Qd00

PARIS (AP) — The British official who will preside over an upcoming U.N. climate summit said Tuesday that he’s losing sleep over how to get long-promised funding for poorer nations to switch to cleaner energy and cope with the worst impacts of climate change.

Alok Sharma, president of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, used a speech in Paris to jolt richer nations into action in the last weeks before the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 event in Glasgow, Scotland.

Sharma said that securing the previously promised annual package of climate change funding for poorer nations “is vital to the success of the summit.”

“Without finance, tackling climate change is well-nigh impossible. So developed countries must deliver on the $100 billion a year promised to developing nations. This is a totemic figure. A matter of trust. And trust is a hard-won and fragile commodity in climate negotiations,” he said.

“Thinking about this does keep me awake at night,” he added.

Sharma, who was the U.K.’s secretary of state for business before he stepped down to oversee the COP26 conference, also put pressure on the Group of 20 nations that together account for the bulk of global wealth and trade and around 80% of polluting emissions that contribute to global warming.

In July, G-20 nations all agreed that before the COP26 meeting, they would each lay out “ambitious” targets to reduce emissions by 2030, Sharma said. But some haven’t yet done so and “must deliver,” he said.

“I say to those G-20 leaders: They simply must step up ahead of COP26,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

What the initial UN Climate Summit attendance list reveals

The UN Climate Summit set to begin Oct. 31 in Glasgow will bring an unprecedented combination of leaders for such an event (even Pope Francis!), and the likely absence of vital players — notably Chinese President Xi Jinping. Why it matters: The speeches and backroom meetings at COP26 between leaders...
INDIA
UN News Centre

Finance Ministers hold key to COP26 success: UN Secretary-General

The COP26 climate change conference must be “a turning point” if countries are to limit global temperature rise in line with the Paris Agreement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Tuesday. Addressing members of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, he highlighted their critical role as the conference...
UNITED NATIONS
abc17news.com

Turkey ratifies Paris agreement ahead of key climate summit

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has ratified the Paris climate accord, joining the global fight against climate change weeks before the start of a key summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Legislators unanimously approved the agreement on Wednesday. Though Turkey was among the first countries to sign the Paris Agreement in 2016, it held off ratifying it as it sought to be reclassified as a developing instead of developed country. It was among six countries, which include Iran, Iraq, Eritrea, Libya and Yemen to not ratify it. The approval comes ahead the climate summit, known as Cop26, which begins on Oct. 31 and aims to encourage nations to take stronger action to curb climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alok Sharma
The Independent

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter

Cop26, the 2021 United Nations climate change conference, is nearly upon us and the urgency of the business in hand is being felt like never before.In November, the UK, together with Italy, will host the global event which is set to run between 31 October and November 12 that many believe to be the world’s best last chance to get runaway climate change under control.Here at The Independent we are offering you an exclusive way to receive a daily news bulletin direct from our correspondents on the ground at the summit.Our team of dedicated environment and climate reporters will be...
ENVIRONMENT
The Tab

UCL launches new climate action campaign ahead of UN summit in November

UCL’s new initiative, Generation One, aims to channel ground-breaking science and concepts into action against climate change, ahead of the UN’s COP26 November summit in Glasgow. The name for the campaign has been taken from Barack Obama’s words: “We are the first generation to feel the effect of climate change,...
ENVIRONMENT
Derrick

Vatican: Pope Francis not going to UN climate summit

ROME (AP) — The Vatican said Friday that Pope Francis does not plan to attend the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Francis has made care for the environment a hallmark of his papacy, and he said in a recent interview that he intended to participate in the Oct. 12-Nov. 12 event and had a speech being drafted. Scotland's bishops also were preparing for a visit.
WORLD
wiartonecho.com

COP26: Smaller nations fear being priced out of UN climate summit

Various nations and organizations hosting events at this year’s UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow have raised concerns over the high cost of building and renting pavilion space at the COP26 global summit. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Un#Ap#British#U N#Rochesterfirst
International Business Times

Key UN Biodiversity Summit To Open In China

A key UN summit tasked with protecting biodiversity officially opens in China and online Monday, as countries meet to tackle pollution and prevent mass extinction weeks before the COP26 climate conference. Beijing, the world's biggest polluter, has sought to position itself in recent years as a world leader on climate...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Aussie PM drops threat to skip UN climate summit

Australia's prime minister on Friday withdrew a threat to skip next month's landmark UN climate summit, describing the meeting as "an important event". "I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow Summit, which I'm looking forward to attending," Scott Morrison told journalists. Under mounting pressure to adopt more ambitious climate targets, the conservative leader had suggested he would not join other heads of government in Scotland's largest city. His comments angered climate activists and were seen as a direct diplomatic snub to the UK, a close ally and the summit host.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Companies to report environmental impact under new plans

Some large companies will have to start publishing the impact they have on the environment, under new rules announced by the Chancellor on Monday.The Government said the new plans will make it easier for customers to decide where to shop, for investors to place their money, and for businesses to decide which suppliers to choose.The rules will apply to certain large businesses, pension schemes, investment products and asset managers.While most people in the UK want their money to go to good causes, the lack of shared definitions has allowed companies to move the goalposts to fit their own businesses.This “is...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

The burning question going into the Glasgow climate summit is whether major economies can, by 2050, reduce emissions enough to deliver a carbon neutral world in which humanity no longer adds planet-warming gases to the atmosphere. Less talked about -- but rising quickly on the climate agenda -- are tools and techniques to pull CO2 straight out of the air. Even scientists sceptical about its feasibility agree that without carbon dioxide removal (CDR) -- aka "negative emission" -- it will be extremely difficult to meet the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius. "We need drastic, radical emissions reductions, and on top of that we need some CDR," said Glen Peters, research director at the Centre for International Climate Research.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

40% think Britain’s world standing will decrease if it fails climate commitments to poor nations

40 per cent of Brits believe that the UK’s world standing would decrease if it fails to meet its climate commitments to developing nations, a new survey reveals. According to the survey by Water Aid, more than half (52 per cent) of the British public support donating money to poorer nations to help them cope with the impacts of climate change as 42 per cent of people believe developed nations have done more to contribute to the causes of the current climate crisis. It comes as the UK is only weeks away from hosting COP26 where nations will gather...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

Australia branded worst climate performer ahead of UN summit

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia was the worst climate performer among comparable developed countries since nations pledged in the 2015 Paris agreement to take action to limit global warming, a think tank said Thursday ahead of a key climate conference in Scotland later this month. Support local journalism reporting on...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Net zero: Boris Johnson urged to go ‘further and faster’ after publication of ‘over-cautious’ climate plan

Boris Johnson is being urged to go “further and faster” on climate change, after the publication of the government’s long-awaited strategy for reaching net zero emissions fell short of environmentalist hopes for a step-change in curbing greenhouse gases.While proposals to replace polluting gas boilers, support the switch to electric cars and plant millions of trees were welcomed, campaigners warned the package was over-cautious, with one expert saying it was more in tune with limiting global warming to 2.5-3 degrees Celsius, rather than the 1.5 degree maximum which is the goal of next month’s crucial UN COP26 summit in Glasgow.Labour...
ENVIRONMENT
wtaq.com

UK PM Johnson encourages all leaders to attend ‘critical’ climate summit

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson encourages all leaders to attend the United Nations climate summit in Scotland next month, his spokesman said on Wednesday when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to take part remotely. “The prime minister has said before that we would obviously strongly...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 will be an ‘embarrassment mechanism’ for world’s biggest polluters, says Ed Miliband

The Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow should act as a “large embarrassment mechanism” for the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters, according to Ed Miliband.Speaking at an event hosted by The Independent on Tuesday, the shadow business secretary said that big polluters such as China, India and Australia must arrive at the UN climate summit starting at the end of this month with tougher emissions plans.More concrete action from big emitters will be key to “closing the gap” between the world’s current climate pledges and what is needed to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the aspiration set...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate report: Africa's rare glaciers soon to disappear

Africa’s rare glaciers will disappear in the next two decades because of climate change, a new report warned Tuesday amid sweeping forecasts of pain for the continent that contributes least to global warming but will suffer from it most.The report from the World Meteorological Organization and other agencies, released ahead of the U.N. climate conference in Scotland that starts Oct. 31, is a grim reminder that Africa’s 1.3 billion people remain “extremely vulnerable” as the continent warms more, and at a faster rate, than the global average. And yet Africa’s 54 countries are responsible for less than 4% of...
ENVIRONMENT
New Scientist

Meet the key players and big names at the COP26 climate summit

The COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, UK, starting 31 October, has been billed as a “turning point for humanity“, as the world wrestles to get climate change under control. Some big names will be in attendance at the two-week summit, and New Scientist has put together a guide on who to look out for.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

What is COP26? Here's how global climate negotiations work and what's expected from the Glasgow summit

Over two weeks in November, world leaders and national negotiators will meet in Scotland to discuss what to do about climate change. It’s a complex process that can be hard to make sense of from the outside, but it’s how international law and institutions help solve problems that no single country can fix on its own. I worked for the United Nations for several years as a law and policy adviser and have been involved in international negotiations. Here’s what’s happening behind closed doors and why people are concerned that COP26 might not meet its goals. What is COP26? In 1992, countries agreed...
ENVIRONMENT
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

1K+
Followers
967
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy