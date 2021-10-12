CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BofA Lists 10 Reasons to Buy Teradata (TDC), Adds to US 1 List

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy rating and $71.00 price target on Teradata (NYSE: TDC) while adding the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Wix.com (WIX) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson downgraded Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (XFINU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: XFIN) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 20,000,000 units at price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bofa#Tdc#Teradata#Bofa Lists 10 Reasons#Us 1#Bofa Securities#Streetinsider Com
StreetInsider.com

Thrive Acquisition Corporation (THAC.U) Prices 15M unit IPO at $10/unit

Thrive Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: THAC.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Truist Securities Starts Squarespace (SQSP) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Naved Khan initiates coverage on Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IBM (IBM) PT Lowered to $153 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman lowered the price target on IBM (NYSE: IBM) to $153.00 (from $155.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Starts Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (DCRN) at Buy

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin initiates coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: DCRN) with a Buy rating and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cheniere Energy (LNG) PT Raised to $120 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman raised the price target on Cheniere Energy (NYSE: LNG) to $120.00 (from $109.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (GTACU) Prices 17.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: GTACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF trades up 2.6% in Tuesday debut on the NYSE

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF was trading higher Tuesday morning, in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a milestone for the nascent crypto sector. The ProShares fund, up 2.6%, is the first ETF that offers exposure to bitcoin , a virtual asset that has only existed since 2009. The offering from ProShares comes after a number of proposals to launch a bitcoin ETF that were rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comments in the summer from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, suggesting that he might be receptive to approving an ETF that was pegged to futures contracts, paved to way for fund providers to propose a futures-linnked ETF. Gensler has said that futures offer investors greater protections than a fund that is linked to bitcoin directly. Futures are derivative financial contracts that provide investors exposure to price moves in an underlying asset. However, the value of futures contracts sometimes diverge from the underlying asset, which is one of a number of criticisms of a bitcoin futures ETF.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust rises 2.4% as largest bitcoin fund says it has formally kicked off plan to convert into an ETF

Grayscale Investments said on Tuesday that it has formally applied with the Securities and Exchange Commission to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund that is pegged directly to the world's No. 1 digital asset rather than focus on creating a futures-linked ETF. The announcement comes as The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading on Tuesday under the ticker "BITO" on the New York Stock Exchange as a futures-linked ETF, which is being hailed as a major milestone in crypto. GBTC's aim to convert its trust, would allow the largest bitcoin product to retain its dominance...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy