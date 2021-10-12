CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Sunrise Spotlight – Hispanic Heritage Parade

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Today’s Sunrise Spotlight, Leanette Lopez joins us live in-studio to talk about the Hispanic Heritage Parade taking place October 30th. For more info, click here. Sunrise Spotlight is brought to you by German American Bank.

www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

Hispanic Heritage: Local events to enjoy during Hispanic Heritage Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month during October. Below, you’ll find a list of events happening across the tri-county from food to fun, music and more!. Saturday, October 9 & 16: Caja de Cuerdas at the Commodore. One of Charleston’s leading Latin jazz bands, Caja...
CHARLESTON, SC
Emporia gazette.com

Community celebrates Hispanic Heritage

The richness and diversity of Emporia’s Hispanic community were on full display at the Emporia State University Student Recreation Center Thursday evening. A collaboration between various community and campus organizations, the Hispanic Heritage Month Campus and Community Celebration featured music, dancing, piñatas, face-painting, food, drinks, COVID-19 tests and plenty of laughter.
EMPORIA, KS
odessapd.com

Intelligence Analyst - HIspanic Heritage Month

This time, meet Mayra Hinojos. She's been with the Odessa Police Department for 19 years and works as an Intelligence Analyst, a civilian position. She was born and raised right here in Odessa and is fluent in Spanish. She is a first-generation American, her parents were from Mexico. Her bilingual...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic#German American Bank
pennrecord.com

Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 Attorney Spotlight: R. Zachary Torres-Fowler

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP issued the following announcement on Oct. 4. Zach Torres-Fowler, a Philadelphia and New York-based associate in the firm’s Construction Practice Group, discusses what he would like people to understand about Hispanic/Latino culture and more. What is important to you about your Hispanic/Latino heritage?. Very few...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Indiana Daily Student

GUEST COLUMN: Hispanic-Latinx Heritage Month celebrates Hispanic influence on America

Hispanic-Latinx Heritage Month celebrates the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans on America’s culture, history and achievements. Many are using it as a way for them to connect to their culture through various programs. The month begins on Sept. 15, as it coincides with national independence days in several Latin...
SOCIETY
WSAV-TV

Hispanic Heritage Month Special 2021

Each year from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month is held to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic Americans. Watch our 2021 special featuring these stories and more from around the country.
SOCIETY
wnky.com

Hammer-In brings metal working to the Hill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University was alive with the sounds of metal working on Saturday. The Kentucky Museum on WKU’s campus welcomed back their annual Hammer-In, an outdoor festival celebrating a range of metal working traditions from around Kentucky. Representatives of The Kentucky Forge Council, WKU League of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Awesome 98

A Lubbock Man Accomplishes the Impossible at a Local Cracker Barrel

From time to time, we hear of feats of wonder and intellect that are so unexpected, that we usually remain skeptical about the validity or the impact of the event until long after the moment passes. Then, and only then, do we fully comprehend and appreciate the level of time, effort, and raw determination that went into slaying that dragon.
LUBBOCK, TX
peachtree-city.org

Hispanic Heritage Festival

The Hispanic Heritage Festival of Peachtree City is a free community event. The festival will include dance performances from flamenco, ballet folklorico and salsa dancers. Local vendors will sell folk art, jewelry and food. Live mariachi band and a DJ will provide music. A live performance from a Mexican Charro will educate the public on the history of cowboys. The charro and horse will perform a 30 minute show. Food Trucks featuring Hispanic cuisine will participate. There will be a kids zone with crafts, face painting and kids entertainment. Festival will be held at Drake Field, 155 Willowbend Rd, Peachtree City, GA. on Sunday, October 10th from 3-8pm. Extra parking will be available at First Presbyterian Church.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
duncanville.com

Duncanville Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month!

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15 because many significant...
FESTIVAL
wglr.com

Hispanic Heritage Luncheon honors local Hispanic leaders

MADISON, Wis. — La Movida and Mid-West Family Madison hosted the 11th annual Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Wednesday, to celebrate local Hispanic leaders. News 3 Now’s Charlotte Deleste was a keynote speaker at the event. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson, and Fitchburg Alder Julia Arata-Fratta also spoke at...
MADISON, WI
uga.edu

Hispanic Heritage Month Student Spotlight: Isavictoria Martinez and Andrea Gutierrez

Editor’s Note: This is the final post in a series of spotlights highlighting our alumni — and now students — in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. For our final Hispanic Heritage Month Profile, we are featuring two Grady College students who are involved in the college’s chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Isavictoria Martinez is a senior Entertainment and Media Studies major and the former NAHJ president. Andrea Gutierrez is a junior journalism major and the current NAHJ president. Our first profile of Hispanic Heritage Month, Ashley Soriano, founded the chapter and served as its first president.
SOCIETY
snntv.com

Hispanic Heritage on The Suncoast: Our Stories

WSNN- Starting your life over from scratch is not easy but people do it every day…especially when they leave their home country to immigrate to the United States. "Our families did just that," said SNN reporter, Annette Gutierrez. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without the sacrifices they made," said SNN reporter, Valezka Nava.
SOCIETY
mocomotive.com

10.18.21 – Hispanic Heritage Month in the Community

Dedicated to the Hispanic Community, Jenny is a liaison for the Hispanic community providing them with the tools and resources in time of needs, offering education and cultural barriers that affect communication with less discrimination and more support to those in need as well. chomba515@gmail.com. ———————– 2nd Segment:. Marianna Maguire,…
CELEBRATIONS
Axios Charlotte

16 Hispanic- and Latino-owned restaurants to visit for Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 to October 15, is a time to learn more about and celebrate Charlotte’s Hispanic community. One of the best ways to do that is through food. Hola Charlotte Festival, the popular annual event celebrating Latin American culture, went virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its […] The post 16 Hispanic- and Latino-owned restaurants to visit for Hispanic Heritage Month appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KOLR10 News

Ozarks Tonight: Hispanic Heritage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – September 15th through October 15th is Hispanic Heritage Month. The month celebrates the history, culture, and contributions of the Latinx community. Ozarks Tonight sits down with Dr. Judith Martinez and Dr. Renata Fernandes Guzzo with Missouri State University to hear about preserving Latinx heritage as well as resources available in our community.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
wmar2news

Amazon - Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. Amazon is proud to celebrate the culture and traditions of all employees. Chris Riveros came to the United States from Chili in 2009, and finished his high school and college education here. After learning about e-commerce during international internships, Chris was excited to start his career at Amazon.
BUSINESS
Daily Freeman

Snapshot: Hispanic heritage celebration in Kingston

Allessandra Gonzalez of Kingston, N.Y., rehearses for the upcoming Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 1-7 p.m. at the Center for Creative Education on Cedar Street in Midtown Kingston. The event is co-sponsored by CCE and Roca Floral.
KINGSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy