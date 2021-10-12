Sunrise Spotlight – Hispanic Heritage Parade

The Hispanic Heritage Festival of Peachtree City is a free community event. The festival will include dance performances from flamenco, ballet folklorico and salsa dancers. Local vendors will sell folk art, jewelry and food. Live mariachi band and a DJ will provide music. A live performance from a Mexican Charro will educate the public on the history of cowboys. The charro and horse will perform a 30 minute show. Food Trucks featuring Hispanic cuisine will participate. There will be a kids zone with crafts, face painting and kids entertainment. Festival will be held at Drake Field, 155 Willowbend Rd, Peachtree City, GA. on Sunday, October 10th from 3-8pm. Extra parking will be available at First Presbyterian Church.
