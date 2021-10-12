CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEB EXTRA: Massive Blocks Of Lava Flow Down Volcano On Island Of La Palma In Spain

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassive blocks of lava were seen flowing down the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma in Spain on Saturday (10/9). The blocks were the size of three-story buildings, according to the Spanish Institute of Geology and Mining.

miami.cbslocal.com

