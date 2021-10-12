CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas Still on Schedule For Good Season, Winning Home Games is Key

hogville.net
 9 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE — Earlier in preseason I went on a few radio stations and gave my opinion on what Arkansas’ record could be this football season. I broke it down into four categories. First, win your six games in Fayetteville. Second, defeat UAPB in Little Rock. That would give you seven wins. Third, I said they aren’t going to beat Georgia or Alabama. So that makes them 7-2. Then you have Texas A&M in Arlington and road games at Ole Miss and LSU and how may of that trio they win determines their final record.

hogville.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Success, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
CBS News

Gunman in Parkland school shooting pleads guilty

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman in the Parkland school shooting, has pleaded guilty to 34 counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Cruz faces life in prison or the death penalty. Tony Montalto, father of Gina Montalto who was killed in the shooting, joins CBSN to discuss the guilty plea.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman

Comments / 0

Community Policy