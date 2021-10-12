CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

With Several Drugs In The Pipeline, Covid Treatments Set To Improve

khn.org
 9 days ago

News outlets report on Merck's covid antiviral pill, monoclonal antibody treatments from AstraZeneca and other efforts by drugmakers to combat the pandemic. Also in the news: boosters may complicate efforts to persuade vax-hesitant people; nursing home vaccine rates; approving booster shots; and more. Several new COVID-19 treatments are likely to...

khn.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 booster shots given the all clear by FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has authorised booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines and says people can get a different shot than their original dose.The federal regulators announced that they will now allow “mixing and matching” of all three authorised vaccines in the United States, which includes the Pfizer shot.“Today’s actions demonstrate our commitment to public health in proactively fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic,” acting FDA Commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock said in a statement.“As the pandemic continues to impact the country, science has shown that vaccination continues to be the safest and most effective way...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
ajmc.com

Cancer Treatments, Orphan Drugs, Gene Therapies Represent Big Areas to Watch in Specialty Drug Pipeline

During her presentation at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2021 meeting, Aimee Tharaldson, PhD, highlighted the most anticipated specialty pharmacy drugs awaiting FDA approval, including several treatments for cancer and rare diseases. During her presentation at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2021 meeting, Aimee Tharaldson, PhD,...
HEALTH
hngn.com

FDA Recalls 2 Blood Pressure Medicines, Asks the Public To Stop Taking Them

The FDA conducted two drug recalls and urged the people to stop taking them and contact their doctors immediately. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Recall Batches of Its Tablets. Lupin Pharmaceuticals is recalling batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan with Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, according to the FDA. Doctors prescribe the drug to individuals with type 2 diabetes to manage hypertension, low blood pressure, and symptoms, as per MSN News.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Knowridge Science Report

COVID: new antibody treatment could offer up to 18 months’ protection against severe disease

A new treatment could soon help protect people from developing severe COVID. AstraZeneca has just released results from a phase 3 clinical trial – the final stage of testing before a drug is authorised – that suggest its new COVID treatment, AZD7442, is effective at reducing severe disease or death in non-hospitalised COVID patients.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Scott Gottlieb
POPSUGAR

I Just Got the Pfizer COVID Booster Shot — Here's What It Was Really Like

I believe in science. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, I told myself I would get vaccinated as soon a shot was approved and available. I did just that in March 2021 when I got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by the second dose three weeks later. As the science evolves and we learn more and more about the novel coronavirus, it only makes sense that the vaccines would be studied and adjusted to improve efficacy and slow the spread. When the FDA approved the Pfizer booster dose, I was once again ready to get the shot to not only lessen my chances of getting incredibly sick from COVID-19, but keep my loved ones safer as well.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

US authorizes 'mix and match' Covid vaccine boosters: regulator

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorized using a so-called "mix and match" strategy for people who require a booster shot of a Covid vaccine after their primary series. According to the new decision, people who received two Moderna shots initially and are 65 or older, over 18 and at high risk for Covid, or over 18 and have high occupational exposure, may now receive a booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
khn.org

Alzheimer’s Drug Has Such Low Sales, It’s Called Worst Launch ‘Of All Time’

Biogen only sold $300,000 worth of controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm in the last quarter, causing one analyst to give it this damning description. News about Amazon Pharmacy, Maricopa County joining the national opioid settlement, and NHL player Jimmy Hale's death are also reported. Biogen sold $300,000 worth of Aduhelm in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Merck#Covid#Cnbc#Vaccinated
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
khn.org

More People Poisoning Themselves With Ivermectin To Beat Covid: Report

Human poisonings from ivermectin, a common cattle antiparasitic not approved for use as an anti-covid drug, rose "sharply" in August, says a report from Oregon Poison Center. Meanwhile, the Navy has identified a 15th sailor who has died after being infected with covid. Poisonings from taking ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio senator joined anti-vaccine panel hyping debunked, ‘alternative’ COVID treatments

An Ohio senator joined a conference of anti-vaccine advocates hyping “alternative” COVID-19 treatments, several of which like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are explicitly warned against by regulators, public health officials and medical associations. State Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Delaware, was introduced as a “surprise special guest” amid a panel that included an anti-vaccination advocate who was indicted […] The post Ohio senator joined anti-vaccine panel hyping debunked, ‘alternative’ COVID treatments appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
kptv.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients react to booster recommendation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The FDA is expected to authorize the booster of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sometime this week. Last week, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend a booster dose for all recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 18 and older at least two months after their initial shot.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
pharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Vaccines: FDA Approved, EUA, and in the Pipeline

Clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccine efficacy has led to the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Genetic variants of SARS-CoV-2 have emerged worldwide. Within the United States, these variants are tracked and classified into categories based on genetic sequencing, laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations.1 The SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group—established by the US Department of Health and Human Services to improve coordination between the CDC, FDA, National Institutes of Health, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, and the Department of Defense—has classified and is monitoring variants currently circulating in the United States into 3 groups: variants of interest, variants of concern, and variants of high consequence (Table 1).1 Variants of interest include Eto, Iota, Kappa, and a currently unnamed variant, whereas Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Gamma are variants of concern. No strains of SARS-CoV-2 have been deemed "variants of high consequence" at this time.1 Data from September 11, 2021, indicate that the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is now responsible for the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States (98.6%-100%).2.
PHARMACEUTICALS
khn.org

Study Rules Out Possible Anti-Covid Benefits From Interferon, Colchicine

A study reported in CIDRAP notes clinical trials found no link between a combination of interferon beta-1a, remdesivir and colchicine, and reduced deaths or risk of hospital treatments from covid infections. Separately, a potential antiviral anti-covid pill from Atea Pharmaceuticals also failed. New clinical trials detail the failure of two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
khn.org

CDC Says Pfizer Vaccine 93% Effective Against Serious Illness For Ages 12-18

Meanwhile, the vaccination rate is slipping in Wisconsin, Florida and other parts of the nation — but not at the Cincinnati Zoo, where 80 animals recently got the shot. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been found to be 93 percent effective against hospitalization for 12- to 18-year-olds, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) research from when the delta variant was predominant. Researchers calculated the vaccine efficacy using data from 464 hospitalized patients, including 179 with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and 285 controls without the virus, across 19 pediatric hospitals between June and September. (Coleman, 10/19)
HEALTH
khn.org

In Major Shift, Hearing Aids May Soon Be Sold Without A Prescription

For decades, the FDA has regulated hearing aids as medical devices, which adds to the cost and effort of getting fitted for one. The FDA's draft rule, which still faces a 90-day comment period before it's finalized, would allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter. The Food and...
FDA

Comments / 0

Community Policy