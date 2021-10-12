Parents Sue Wisconsin School Districts After Their Children Get Covid

DENVER (CBS4) – The White House is preparing for the government to authorize use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. The federal plan includes delivering the vaccine to thousands of pediatric and primary care offices, as well as hundreds of community health centers and pharmacies to administer the shots to kids. Several offices in Colorado are working with the state to prepare for this. (credit: CBS) On Wednesday, White House officials said they’ve secured enough supply to vaccinate about 28 million kids. One of the health centers that will participate in administering the shot to children in Denver...

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO