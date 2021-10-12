Parents Sue Wisconsin School Districts After Their Children Get Covid
In two separate lawsuits, the parents say their school districts failed to protect their children by refusing to implement covid mitigation strategies recommended by the CDC. Ongoing conflict between parents and schools over virus mitigation for children in the classroom has gone to court in Wisconsin, where two parents are suing their children's school districts over their Covid-19 infection. The parents accused the districts of failing to protect their children from becoming infected. Both lawsuits are funded by the Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC, according to its Facebook page. (Holcombe and Razek, 10/12)khn.org
