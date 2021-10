On Saturday, October 16, a benefit will be held at Grygla Public School for Dylan Wichterman and Alex Gullingsrud. Dylan is the 13-year-old son of Jennifer and Ryan Wichterman and was diagnosed with Brain Cancer. He underwent surgery and is now recovering and receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Alex is the 8-year-old son of Mike and Nicki Gullingsrud and was recently diagnosed with Osteosarcoma. He has currently been undergoing chemotherapy treatments at the Mayo Clinic.

GRYGLA, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO