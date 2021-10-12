CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trip Report – Flying Breeze Airways

By Matt Falcus
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Stinson recently flew one of America’s newest carriers. Follow along for the ride…. I had an unexpected need to travel to Tampa last month, and with it came an unexpected opportunity to fly for the first time on recent start-up Breeze Airways. Breeze began service in late May from 16 cities in the United States, including Richmond, Virginia. My plan was to drive to Tampa, then fly back to Richmond International Airport (RIC), the nearest major airport to my home.

