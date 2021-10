A certain type of fever has been well documented over the years when it comes to the sport of Thoroughbred racing. Kentucky Derby fever has gripped many over the past 145 or so years. Back in 1984 however, another sickness surfaced and yes it too causes the mercury to rise. So what’s the prescription for this Breeders’ Cup fever that came about some 37 years ago? For some it’s simple…call a doctor.

