CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

U.S. Has Had 18 Weather Events Each With $1 Billion Losses Thus Far in 2021

Insurance Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the end of September, there have been 18 weather and climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each across the U.S. during 2021. These events include one drought/heat wave event, two flooding events, nine severe storm events, four tropical cyclone events, one wildfire event and one winter storm/cold wave event. This is four events shy of the 2020 annual record of 22 events, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration environmental report.

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What is a bomb cyclone? Pacific Northwest warned over approaching storm

The US Pacific Northwestern states of Washington, Oregon and California have been warned that a strong jet stream over the Pacific Ocean could be about to toss a “bomb cyclone” their way.While the name sounds alarming, the phenomenon is relatively common in North America and the term, which was coined in 1980, has been criticised by some meteorologists for being unhelpfully sensationalist and inspiring needless panic.“Bombogenesis is the technical term. ‘Bomb cyclone’ is a shortened version of it, better for social media,” weather expert Ryan Maue has said.“The actual impacts aren’t going to be a bomb at all. There’s...
ENVIRONMENT
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

GRAPHIC: With about three months remaining, 2021 has already seen the second-most billion-dollar weather disasters

Last year saw a record number of what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines as “billion-dollar events” — storms, droughts and wildfires that cause at least a billion dollars in damages. This year has seen the second-most, and there’s still about three months to go in the year. Through...
ENVIRONMENT
Insurance Journal

Wright National Offers ‘Pinpoint’ Flood Insurance Policies in Georgia

Georgia homeowners now have another choice in flood insurance. Wright National Flood Insurance Services, underwritten by Zurich American, announced it has begun offering policies in the state. Using model-based rating methods, the program can pinpoint risk house by house, the company said in a news release. Wright National is admitted...
GEORGIA STATE
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Marcello Joins Lockton as COO of Mountain West; Alliant Adds Hill in California

Lockton named Julie Marcello chief operating officer of its Mountain West operations. Marcello will be responsible for operations and business development for Lockton’s regional hub, including Denver, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Seattle. Marcello has 23 years of domestic and international experience. She most recently spent four years...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Weather And Climate#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Ncei#Extremes Hurricane Ida#The U S

Comments / 0

Community Policy