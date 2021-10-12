U.S. Has Had 18 Weather Events Each With $1 Billion Losses Thus Far in 2021
Through the end of September, there have been 18 weather and climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each across the U.S. during 2021. These events include one drought/heat wave event, two flooding events, nine severe storm events, four tropical cyclone events, one wildfire event and one winter storm/cold wave event. This is four events shy of the 2020 annual record of 22 events, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration environmental report.www.insurancejournal.com
