NFL: Star Rookies From Week 5 Of The 2021 NFL Season

By Bobby Greco
NFLDraftBible
 9 days ago
In what was the most abysmal week for kickers in NFL history, we finally saw rookies take a starring role and started to separate from the pack. This was once again such a wild week of football, and there is a lot to unravel. We saw some statement wins and some heartbreaking losses. Even some teams will be going back to the drawing board and looking for a new direction. With all that being said, it was still the best week to be a rookie, as many stood out for their team. Even Kadarius Toney had a monster game, and that was after the Giants lost the rest of their offense to injury. Now let's take a look at who else starred this week.

Najee Harris, Running Back, Pittsburgh Steelers:

He has already been putting together an impressive rookie campaign, which might be his best game yet. Harris rushed for one hundred twenty-two yards and a touchdown, his first career one hundred-yard rushing performance. Harris is a workhorse of a player and shows weekly why the Steelers drafted him. He is the perfect Pittsburgh running back, not only because he runs with pure power, but he is also a complete player and is dangerous in every aspect of the offense. You can depend on him to give you everything he has on every play, which has made him an instant leader on the Steelers. This is becoming a recurring theme as Harris builds his resume for Rookie of the Year.

Gregory Rousseau, Defensive End, Buffalo Bills:

Talk about a statement game for the Buffalo Bills, both on a team and player base. Yes, this was a huge moment for the team, but this was also a game with some personal statements. In particular, Gregory Rousseau has a very real chance of getting his second Defensive Rookie of the Week and separated himself as this rookie class' top pass rusher. He had five tackles and a sack, but his most impressive play was a pass he batted out of the air and ended up intercepting, which all but sealed the win for Buffalo. After opting out of his final college season, Rousseau fell right into Buffalo's lap, and it has paid off. Though Rousseau gets top billing, it would be wrong not to mention Boogie Basham. He has emerged the past couple of weeks into a tough and solid player. Between the two of them, the Bills' defensive line is quickly becoming a problem.

Kyle Pitts, Tight End, Atlanta Falcons:

When the final injury report came out last week, the spotlight aimed directly at Pitts, and he did not disappoint. This was by far his best performance of the season, and it was also a display of how dominant he can be. Pitts racked up one hundred nineteen yards on nine catches and a touchdown while looking seemingly uncoverable. This is the Kyle Pitts we remember from his time in Florida, and it's something we should see a lot more of. Though Atlanta was missing their top receiving threat, it gave Matt Ryan and Pitts time to find a connection, which should open things up once Ridley is back in the lineup.

Kadarius Toney, Wide Receiver, New York Giants:

Just when things were looking their bleakest for the Giants, out came Kadarius Toney. In a game where the Giants lost a quarter of their offense to injury, Toney emerged as a do it all player. He had ten receptions for one hundred eighty-nine yards, as well as a few rushing attempts and a pass. More importantly, this type of performance will resonate with his teammates because he took it personally that the Cowboys injured his teammates and kept the Giants in a game they had no business being in. That can become infectious on a young team and could turn things around for an ailing team.

Comments / 0

