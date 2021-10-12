CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeopardy! Fans React to the End of Matt Amodio's Winning Streak

By Adrienne Westenfeld
Esquire
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember those quaint times way back in August, when Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio was just a glimmer in the show’s eye—an up-and-comer on a hot streak crowned “the most annoying Jeopardy! contestant ever”? For a fandom eager to criticize the guy’s every move, Jeopardy! Nation sure did seem sad to see Amodio go the way of all great champions last night. Guess all those song lyrics are true: you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

