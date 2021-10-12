CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRS stimulus check update: Unreported glitch may have misidentified people as U.S. territory residents

By Christopher Zara
Fast Company
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re one of the untold number of Americans whose third stimulus check mysteriously never showed up, new details may offer clues as to why. Some taxpayers may have been misidentified as U.S. territory residents and mistakenly deemed ineligible to receive the payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), according to people affected by the issue and correspondence seen by Fast Company.

Comments / 127

Sandra Moulton
9d ago

why don't you help the people who are on social security and social security disability enough already rewarding people with kids were suffering just as much people without kids. They knew the responsibilities when they had kids and when I was working and filed single I paid dearly in and never got no where nearly back. The government needs to help the ones who file single ..

Reply(19)
44
Patricia Edwards
8d ago

we weren't misidentified ,the rest of us was erased eventhough most of us have already put our time in and yet dont care if you do or dont,do you really care"NOT".

Reply
8
Lilacs
9d ago

Just ANOTHER DEMOCRATIC blunder! Like they don't give enough of taxpayers money to people that aren't citizens

Reply(6)
22
