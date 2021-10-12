IRS stimulus check update: Unreported glitch may have misidentified people as U.S. territory residents
If you’re one of the untold number of Americans whose third stimulus check mysteriously never showed up, new details may offer clues as to why. Some taxpayers may have been misidentified as U.S. territory residents and mistakenly deemed ineligible to receive the payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), according to people affected by the issue and correspondence seen by Fast Company.www.fastcompany.com
