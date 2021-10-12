CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

IMF lowers global growth outlook as supply bottlenecks hobble pandemic recovery

By David Lawder
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Persistent supply chain disruptions and inflation pressures are constraining the global economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday as it cut growth outlooks for the United States and other major industrial powers.

In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF trimmed its 2021 global growth forecast to 5.9% from the 6.0% forecast it made in July. It left a 2022 global growth forecast unchanged at 4.9%.

"This modest headline revision, however, masks large downgrades for some countries," the IMF said in the report, adding that worsening pandemic dynamics have darkened the outlook for low-income developing economies, while wealthy countries are struggling with supply disruptions.

The IMF said it expects elevated inflation to subside to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

But the IMF's chief economist, Gita Gopinath, signaled that the global lender is growing more concerned about persistent inflation, saying: "Central banks should be prepared to act quickly if the risks of rising inflation expectations become more material in this uncharted recovery."

Gopinath, speaking in a virtual news conference, said policymakers needed to be "particularly vigilant" for signs that wage inflation is spreading more broadly from certain sectors and whether rising housing prices are contributing to a de-anchoring of inflation expectations.

But she cautioned against comparisons to 1970s-style "stagflation," noting that underlying demand was strong, and problems were mainly on the supply side.

Global manufacturing activity has been slammed by supply-demand mismatches and shortages of key components such as semiconductors, clogged ports and a lack of cargo containers, and a labor crunch as global supply chains optimized for efficiency remain in disarray after pandemic-induced shutdowns last year.

U.S. GROWTH SLOWDOWN

The United States is taking the brunt of these effects, and the IMF slashed its 2021 U.S. growth forecast by a full percentage point, to 6.0%, from 7.0% in July - a level that was seen as the strongest pace since 1984.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhNMh_0cOiJdcB00
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. growth could shrink further, the IMF said, because its forecasts assume a deeply divided U.S. Congress will approve President Joe Biden's proposed infrastructure and social spending worth $4 trillion over a decade. Lawmakers now are trying to achieve consensus on a smaller package, and the IMF said a significant reduction would reduce growth prospects for the United States and its trading partners.

The report, which was issued at the outset of the IMF and World Bank fall meetings, also cut growth forecasts for other industrial economies. German growth was reduced by half a percentage point from the July forecast to 3.1% while Japan's growth was lowered 0.4 point to 2.4%.

The IMF's forecast for British growth this year fell only 0.2 point to 6.8%, giving it the fastest growth forecast among the G7 economies.

China's 2021 growth forecast was trimmed by 0.1 point to 8.0%, as the IMF cited a faster-than-expected scaleback of public investment spending. India's forecast was unchanged at 9.5%, but prospects in other emerging Asian countries have been diminished due to a worsening of the pandemic.

The IMF cut its forecast by 1.4 points for the "ASEAN-5" grouping of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

Some commodity-exporting countries such as Nigeria and Saudi Arabia saw modest growth upgrades due to higher oil and commodity prices.

VACCINE DIVIDE

The report also warned of a dangerous divergence in economic prospects fueled by "the great vaccine divide," with low-income countries, where 96% of the population remains unvaccinated, facing lower growth for longer periods, more poverty, and the prospect of de-anchored inflation expectations.

"About 65 million to 75 million additional people are estimated to be in extreme poverty in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic projections," the report said, adding that low-income countries largely in Africa needed some $250 billion in additional spending to fight COVID-19 and regain their pre-pandemic growth path.

Currently, these countries are forecast to have cumulative output next year that is 6.7% below pre-pandemic levels. Advanced economies, meanwhile, will have 2022 output nearly 1% above pre-pandemic levels, the IMF said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
BUSINESS
The Independent

IMF sees economic growth with higher inflation for Mideast

The Middle East is expected to see significant economic growth this year, but also soaring inflation and food prices, as coronavirus vaccines are unevenly rolled out across the region, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. The lender's new report projects that the region's economies will grow by around 4%, while inflation will reach 17% this year in oil-importing countries. It said the situation is particularly dire in countries already facing severe economic crises, such as Lebanon and Afghanistan The IMF said globally, inflation is rising in part due to pandemic-related supply shortages. Food prices have soared to their...
BUSINESS
KREX

Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

(AP) — Power shortages are turning out streetlights and shutting down factories in China. The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German corn and wheat farmers can’t find fertilizer, made using natural gas. And fears are rising that Europe will have to ration electricity if it’s a cold winter. The […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gita Gopinath
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter a a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday.Factory production, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened.Construction an industry that supports millions of jobs, has slowed since regulators tightened control last year over borrowing by developers.One of the biggest, Evergrande Group, is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars owed to bondholders. That has fueled fears about the health of other developers, though economists say the threat to global financial markets is small.Manufacturing also was hampered in September by power cuts imposed by some major provinces to avoid exceeding official efficiency goals.Private sector forecasters have cut their growth outlook this for China though they still expect about 8%, which would be among the world’s strongest.
RETAIL
Washington Post

China’s power shortages, housing struggles put the brakes on its economy

It was the summer when the rains wouldn’t stop. The lights went out. And a housing boom came to a shuddering halt. China’s economy still grew 4.9 percent in the third quarter, matching its rate from a year earlier. But it lagged behind projections, reflecting that simply controlling the spread of the coronavirus isn’t enough to ensure smooth sailing.
ECONOMY
AFP

IMF, G20 fret over supply chain bottlenecks, inflation fears

Global finance officials gathered in Washington on Wednesday were focused on finding a way to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks that are driving prices higher and threatening to derail the economic recovery. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said the lag in vaccination rates to contain the pandemic in developing nations is contributing to the supply constraints, and "as long as it widens, this risk of interruptions in global supply chains is going to be higher."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Bottlenecks#Headline Inflation#World Economic Outlook
thedallasnews.net

Global economic recovery is continuing, but fault lines opened up by pandemic looking more persistent: IMF

Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday noted that although the global economic recovery is continuing, the fault lines opened up by the Covid-19 pandemic are looking "more persistent.""The global economic recovery is continuing, even as the pandemic resurges. The fault lines opened up by COVID-19 are looking more persistent--near-term divergences are expected to leave lasting imprints on medium-term performance," said the IMF in the World Economic Outlook report.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Inflation Could Steer Global Economic Recovery into Trouble: IMF

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The devil's in the details on this one. On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund lowered its 2021 growth forecast for the world economy to 5.9%, barely down a fraction from its 6% projection in July. It seems like no big deal.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
India
Country
Japan
ICIS Chemical Business

IMF slightly lowers '21 global GDP forecast as pandemic lingers

HOUSTON (ICIS)--The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly lowered its 2021 global GDP forecast and left its 2022 forecast unchanged as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt supply chains, increasing the risks to economies across the world. In its World Economic Outlook (WEO), released today, the IMF said the slight reduction...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

IMF Downgrades Global Economic Outlook, Citing Virus Risks

The global economy is now projected to grow 5.9 percent in 2021 and 4.9 percent in 2022, 0.1 percent lower for 2021 than the July forecast. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

IMF lowers 2021 growth forecast slightly to 5.9%

IMF lowered 2021 growth forecast slightly by -0.1% to 5.9% , reflecting “a downgrade for advanced economies—in part due to supply disruptions—and for low-income developing countries, largely due to worsening pandemic dynamics.”. That’s “partially offset by stronger near-term prospects among some commodity-exporting emerging market and developing economies.”. IMF also warned,...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy